Classes resume at Palmyra SDMS Hindu School

SDMS Secretary General Vijay Maharaj. -

TWO weeks after a rat infestation at the Palmyra Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) Hindu School shut down classes, permission has been given for the school’s physical reopening.

A media release on September 17 from SDMS secretary general Vijay Maharaj said the Office of the County Medical Officer of Health, County Victoria, had given permission with immediate effect.

The statement recalled that the rodent infestation was detected when the school reopened on September 2.

“The school was granted permission to have online classes. The SDMS Board of Education undertook remedial works, which were completed in one week, covering all financial costs,” the statement said.

“Rentokil, a private pest control company, visited the school to ensure no reinfestation prior to reopening.”