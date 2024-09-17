When disrespect drives victory

In this photo taken on September 10, TKR captain Kieron Pollard plays a shot during the 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League match against St Lucia Kings at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium. -

A remarkable, swashbuckling innings of 52 not out off 19 deliveries by Kieron Pollard against the St. Lucia Kings on their home ground at the Daren Sammy Stadium in St Lucia on September 10 gave Trinbago Knight Riders their third win in four games of the 2024 Caribbean Premier League.

Pollard claimed in an interview after the match that the hostility of the crowd greeting him with loud boos when he entered the playing field to take his turn at the wicket incensed him to such an extent that he used those feelings to motivate him to drive his team to victory in the game.

He couldn’t believe that as he had represented the West Indies as their captain in the not-too-distant past, and led that island’s franchise previously in the CPL, he could be treated in that manner. However, instead of allowing their behaviour to have a negative effect on him, he used it as a positive force, to power his team onwards to the winners’ podium.

He used a few deliveries to play himself in carefully, after which he gradually began his merciless onslaught, which led to victory.

His 15-odd years participating in T20 cricket and other limited-overs games have shaped Pollard into a high-ranking batsman of class in that format, with a wide knowledge of when to turn it on and off.

Unfortunately for his erstwhile colleagues of the St Lucian franchise, the booing was felt as an insult thrown into his face that hurt his feelings. He did not hold back, Kieron didn’t, and mastered everything their bowlers could thrust at him, so that when the win was finally achieved he could admonish the crowd by putting his fingers to his lips and his hands to his ears, in mock rebuttal of the disrespect he was shown.

At 37, I didn’t think he still had it in him to hit as hard and long, or to play such a brutal innings with fine-tuned planning, precision of stroke play and, in the drama of the moment, to keep his composure and end with a sublime triumph. Congrats to the TKR skipper.

In the following game, a tough assignment with the Barbados Royals as the opposition, proved just what a hard taskmaster the game of cricket can be – that’s probably why it gives its players so much pleasure when they do well.

Pollard is bowled with the third ball of the 17th over. He managed just three runs.

Although the crowd was ecstatic to see him depart, there was no booing when he entered, although he’s not too popular in Barbados either. The Bajan crowd was more sedate, maybe because when he was captain of the Barbados franchise they won the CPL championship that year.

Nonetheless, in this game TKR took the honours by winning in the final over, when Terrance Hinds slapped a free hit after a Jason Holder no-ball for height to Jayden Seales went for a single. The next ball was a half-volley on middle stump and Hinds timed his stroke perfectly over the bowler’s head for six and victory.

Pollard said it is a team game and if one fails another comes to the rescue.

The TKR skipper’s reaction to the booing reminds me of the West Indies’ team and their fast bowlers’ response to England’s captain, Tony Greig, in the 1976 series in England. Greig, born and bred in South Africa in the apartheid era and a citizen of the UK, made an unfortunate statement that his team would make the West Indians grovel.

The English skipper, being South African-born, did not realise the full import of his words, which meant “he would make them crawl on their bellies.” It was an affront to the West Indians, who sympathised with black South Africans during the apartheid regime.

Of the five Tests, two were drawn and the West Indies won three. Viv Richards, in the four Tests he played, scored 829 runs, with two double centuries and a single one. Mike Holding and Andy Roberts got 28 wickets each.

Every time Greig came in to bat, it was certain a fast bowler would be on; and their speed would be increased. He was at the mercy of Holding and Roberts, two of the finest fast bowlers the WI has ever produced.

There are more stories of cricketers who were mocked on and off the field of play and used it as motivation. I shall deal with these another time.