We let down Smith, her 2 children?

THE EDITOR: “The measure of the greatness of a society is found in the way it treats those most in need, those who have nothing apart from their poverty!” – Pope Francis.

This statement came to mind as I read about the tragic deaths of Sarah Smith and her two children, three-year-old Genuine and 18-month-old Phoenix, who were found dead in a decommissioned WASA tank in Tobago on September 11.

As we approach the 48th anniversary of TT gaining republican status – September 24 – let us strive to live up to the values and virtues that underpin our beloved nation. It was Maya Angelou who said: "Do the best you can until you know better. Then when you know better, do better."

We know better, so let's all commit to do better. Who is our neighbour? Jesus reminds us that anyone in need is our neighbour.

Read the parable of the Good Samaritan and the Sermon on the Mount. “As you did it to one of the least of these my brethren, you did it to me” (Matthew 25:40). Jesus reminds us of the need to stand in solidarity with the poor and vulnerable. Remember the words of St Paul: “If one member suffers, all suffer together.”

In 2014, Pope Francis tweeted: “None of us can think we are exempt from concern for the poor and for social justice.” Our Catechism (1931) reminds us: “Respect for the human person proceeds by way of respect for the principle that everyone should look upon his/her neighbour (without any exception) as ‘another self,’ above all bearing in mind his/her life and the means necessary for living it with dignity.”

The first step in seeking to eradicate poverty is to recognise the inherent, inalienable, inviolable dignity of each human person made in God’s image and likeness.

Remember, “At the evening of life, we shall be judged on our love” (CCC 1022; by St John of the Cross) and see Matthew 25:31-40.

I urge those in positions of authority to review their policies and practices to determine whether people such as Sarah and her children are under their "radar" and whether they have in place systems to address the needs of our brothers and sisters in such situations.

While each of us has a role to play to build a just and caring society, those in institutions tasked with ensuring the well-being of children and other vulnerable people are held to a higher standard.

Rest in eternal peace, dear Sarah, Genuine and Phoenix.

LEELA RAMDEEN

director, CREDI