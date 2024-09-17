Machel: Support Roy Cape's foundation to honour his legacy

Saxophonists pay tribute to Roy "Pappy" Francis Cape as they perform the guard of honour during his funeral at the National Academy for Performing Arts, Port of Spain on September 16. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Soca star Machel Montano says there needs to be more support for the Roy Cape Foundation as he believes this is the best way to memorialise the legendary musician and bandleader.

He made the suggestion while speaking with Newsday after Cape's funeral at the National Academy for the Performing Arts in Port of Spain on September 16.

Cape, 82, who died on September 5 after suffering a stroke that morning, was celebrated for his profound influence on TT’s music scene.

Minister of Tourism, Culture, and the Arts, Randall Mitchell told Newsday at the funeral the government has not yet decided how Cape’s legacy will be honoured but said it must be memorialised.

“When you look and you research Dr Roy Cape and where he came from…we really do have to memorialise him. We have to tell that story and we have to remember him and honour that legacy.”

He said he is unsure what may be done but said there is still time to decide how best his legacy can be memorialised.

“I know that he has been honoured and he is the recipient of a national award. I'm not sure what other types of award at this time, but we really have to speak with the musical community that he comes from, the cultural fraternity, and see how best can we honour him and keep his memory alive.

“After what he did and how much he gave of himself to the cultural tapestry that we know here as Trinidad and Tobago, we continue to talk and see what best we can do.”

Montano, the reigning Calypso Monarch, recalling his first meeting with Cape at the age of nine, described him as "a one-of-a-kind man” who did a lot for young musicians.

He suggested Cape had already memorialised his own legacy through the Roy Cape Foundation and said what is needed now is greater support for it.

“The foundation is bringing music and various instruments to young underprivileged children in communities and I think we need to help support that mission. Every child must have an instrument and must touch music.

“I feel like we should all support his dream. He started it and left it there for us to pick up in his name and it will be a wonderful blessing.”

Cape’s legacy of excellence and commitment to the development of local music resonated throughout the ceremony as tribute performances from his mentees lifted the crowd from their chairs with applause.

Soca stars, government officials, musicians, and members of the general public were all united in their admiration for Cape’s contributions to the art form and his generosity to the nation.

"His journey began from humble beginnings," said his youngest daughter, Jo-Ann Cape-Julien, while delivering the eulogy. She added his upbringing was the catalyst for his generosity and philanthropy.

“He was always prepared to give the shirt off his back to help anyone in need. He would give away his last penny and go without.

“Daddy didn’t only give away money. He also gave away his time, talent and knowledge to bless and build others.”

Winston "Gypsy" Peters began his part of the eulogy with a soulful rendition of I’ll Fly Away, stating this is exactly what Cape would have wanted as a reflection of his life. Peters highlighted the generosity and selflessness that defined Cape’s character.

“He wasn’t a rich man. It’s not that he had a lot of things to give everybody but whatever he had was enough to share.”

Peters urged young people to never use the life they were born into as an excuse for failure.

Cape never knew his American father and was orphaned at a young age when his mother died.

He ran away with his brother and lived on the streets until the authorities caught up with him.

He spent five years, from 1953-1958, living in an orphanage, where he discovered his passion and talent for music, and honed the skills that would later define his illustrious career as one of the most distinguished saxophonists in TT.

Peters pointed to Cape’s upbringing and said he never used it as an excuse.

“I would like to admonish all the young people who always like to use where they come from as an excuse for what they are doing or where they are going, and (tell them) to look at the life of Roy Cape.

“Roy’s life needs to be exemplified. It doesn’t matter where you started in life. It is where you end.”

Acting prime minister Stuart Young remarked that the responsibility of preserving and advancing local music now falls to artists like Montano, Kes Diffenthaller and Destra Garcia. He emphasised the government’s commitment to continuing the Cape's work, urging Mitchell to uphold the legacy that "giants such as Dr Roy Cape and Black Stalin (Leroy Calliste) have laid."

Young added that Cape and Calliste moulded TT into an independent people, helping to lead the nation out of colonialism.

“Their deep love for culture, music, and the arts provided a foundation that shaped the identity of the people of TT.”

Delivering the homily, Fr Robert Christo called on parents to teach their children the pillars that he said supported Cape’s life.

“Struggle, service and sacrifice. These are the things we need to teach our children. We give our children everything but we never give them that and we never give them God.”

Pointing to the children from the St Dominic’s home in the crowd, Christo urged the government to adopt a “panyard model” to battle the ills facing youths.

“There is hope! Use music to nurture it and then use their talent to let them find God.”

Boys from St Dominic’s told Newsday they felt inspired after hearing what Cape accomplished despite walking a path similar to theirs.

“Music is a big part of my life. Music and his story both inspire me to become a better man. It lets me know music can bring greater things. I struggled a lot growing up, so, seeing him get this far makes me feel I can do the same.”

Another boy said the funeral was eye-opening.

“It showed me I can make something of myself although I’m at a disadvantage. I can become great like him!”

With reporting by Tia Lander