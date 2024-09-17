Property tax dilemma

Finance Minister Colm Imbert - AYANNA KINSALE

THE EDITOR: It was with no surprise I read of the literal torture that many citizens are enduring to pay the contentious and exorbitant property tax. Indeed, the ruling regime appears to be obsessed with extracting as much money from the population as possible.

It’s one issue that the tax payments are considered unjustified by substantial numbers of homeowners and another where the inability to provide a smooth payment process adds insult to injury.

One of many horror stories tells of long lines of disgruntled citizens served by one cashier with a 3 pm close-off time. The fact that many folks took time off from work to pay the oppressive tax, only to realise they would need to return speaks volumes about the process and its administrators.

The lack of practical processes is only surpassed by the Government’s eagerness to obtain funds from Trinidadians/Tobagonians.

I received my notice of valuation several months ago and given that I have not yet received the official correspondence detailing my payment figure, I visited the Valuation Division office in Barataria on September 12.

After checking the system, an officer informed me that my case was still being processed, and that I will receive payment details in the mail. I imagine that thousands of other nationals are in the same situation as I am, wondering if we will receive the payment confirmation before September 30.

Judging by trends of incompetence it is quite conceivable that late payment fees may be imposed on homeowners due to no fault of theirs – an injustice that we citizens must not take lightly.

But why does the National Security Minister see it fit to begin collecting the new property tax from private residents as opposed to commercial enterprises? What is the real agenda behind that move?

Some speculate that business associates of the current administration would not favour paying property tax for their commercial properties at this time. Consequently, it is plausible that government members with businesses would also enjoy an extended tax hiatus for their commercial properties. Perceptions are running wild among average citizens trying to make ends meet and to make sense as to why Finance Minister Colm Imbert started the initiative with residential owners.

The purpose for property tax, according to Imbert in his 2022 budget presentation, is to obtain a steady stream of income to help fund Government’s development programmes.

Property tax exists in most countries of the world largely purporting the same benefit. However, in the Caribbean virtual tax havens exists and include Grenada, Cayman Islands, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, British Virgin Islands and Dominica.

By comparison, property owners in TT found it impossible to accept the initial high increase in property tax given the high cost of living.

It appears that reverse psychology was then administered to Trinidadians/Tobagonians to procure a more accepting populace. This became evident when Imbert announced a rate reduction from three per cent to two per cent in the calculation formula, resulting in the average homeowner having to pay hundreds of dollars less.

I feel that the intention was for public buy-in/agreement for two per cent while all along nurturing the perception that the Government listened to the cries of the citizenry and compromised.

That’s a business strategy often used by grocery owners. If they want to sell a bag of potatoes for $10, they stick a price tag on with $15 crossed off while another tag below states, "Now $10." The consumer thinks he’s getting a bargain and buys the potatoes at $10 when they are actually worth $7.

As a nation, we should avoid being hoodwinked by naivety while being cognisant of the impending increases to our electricity and water bills should this Government be returned to power.

DEXTER RIGSBY

Mt Lambert