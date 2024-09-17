Police kill two men at Tobago Sou Sou Lands guesthouse

A police van is parked outside a guesthouse at Sou Sou Lands, Tobago on September 16, after two men were shot and killed by police. - Photo by Visual Styles

POLICE shot and killed two men at a guesthouse in Sou Sou Lands, Tobago, on September 16.

The victims have been identified Razeen Quashie and Hakeem Anderson, both of Golden Lane.

A senior police officer told Newsday that around 6.05pm, intelligence officers went to the guesthouse and confronted the men after receiving “certain information.”

The men, who had guns, tried to shoot at the police, who shot them.

The men were taken to the Scarborough General Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Police found an AR15 rifle and a revolver at the scene.

ASP Bharath is investigating.