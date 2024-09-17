Penal man on sex charge gets $350k bail

- File photo

A High Court master has granted $350,000 surety bail to a 21-year-old man from Penal who appeared in the South District Criminal Court on September 16, charged with a sexual offence against a girl.

The accused, Rodney Samm, was also given a cash alternative of $30,000.

He is charged with one count of sexual penetration.

As conditions of the bail, he must not have any contact with the girl and must stay at least 500 metres away from her.

The court adjourned the case for a status hearing on July 14, 2025. A sufficiency hearing has also been set for August 11, 2025.

Samm, who works as a fabricator, was held on September 15 at his home in an exercise led by Sgt Thompson.

The incident allegedly happened at the girl's home on November 3, 2023, and a report was made to the Penal Police Station the next day.

The report was transferred to the Special Victims Department, and Supt Powder, ASP Seecharan and Insp Jacob led the investigation. It also included WPC Rangoo.