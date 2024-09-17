Moonilal: UNC needs no help to win

Dr Roodal Moonilal. - File photo

UNC deputy political leader Dr Roodal Moonilal has expressed confidence in the ability of the party to win the next general election on its own.

He spoke at a UNC public meeting in Chaguanas on September 16.

Moonilal said he was pleased to see a large turnout of supporters for the meeting despite bad weather and the occasion of Ganesh Utsav, the celebration of the Hindu god Ganesha, god of new beginnings and the remover of obstacles as well as of wisdom and intelligence.

"We are strong and united."

He urged UNC supporters not to be fooled by anyone who tells them the party cannot win the next election on its own.

"Do not fall for the lies, the cry and the mamaguy by anybody telling you you can't win, and you can't win with he, and you can't win with she."

Moonilal said the UNC's election victory is assured, "with our hard work, our determination and our confidence."

The National Transformation Alliance (NTA) and UNC had an alliance for last August's local government elections, which ended in a seven-seven tie between the PNM and UNC.

The NTA did not win any districts but managed to get an alderman appointed to the Diego Martin Borough Corporation.

There has been a public rift between Persad-Bissessar and Griffith since February, when Persad-Bissessar accused smaller parties like the NTA of piggybacking on the UNC's resources and bringing nothing beneficial to that party.

That rift widened on August 26 at a UNC cottage meeting when Persad-Bissessar said Griffith was a failure as police commissioner from 2018-2021.