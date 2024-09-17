Kamla's 'petty coat' showing

UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Lincoln holder

THE EDITOR: Kamla Persad-Bissessar's "petty coat" is showing for all the world to see.

Her directive to change the seating arrangements in Parliament appears to be nothing more than an act of vindictiveness and of a petty-minded woman who has to show that she is boss and who has now lost total control of the UNC.

She is using the hapless David Lee as the scapegoat when everyone knows that she rules with an iron fist.

Persad-Bissessar cannot tolerate those who hold a different view to hers and will move to smite them down at the expense of the growth of the party.

While those who have moved up in the seating arrangements will get high on their own supply and sing praises to their beleaguered leader, Persad-Bissessar has put one more nail in the coffin of the UNC.

The exodus will continue to grow as many express their disgust at her actions.

RABINDRA MOONAN

San Fernando