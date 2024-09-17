Diabetes signs you should not ignore

Maxwell Ademeyi

Maxwell Ademeyi

DIABETES can manifest in various ways, especially at night. It is crucial to recognise these night-time signs to prevent further damage to your organs, particularly the kidneys.

Frequent nocturia

One of the most common night-time signs of diabetes is frequent urination, known as nocturia. This occurs when there is too much sugar in the blood, and the kidneys filter it out, leading to dehydration. The body naturally tries to eliminate this excess sugar, which is toxic, and in doing so also loses fluids, making you dehydrated.

Excessive thirst

Diabetics often experience excessive thirst due to dehydration. The body retains sodium when blood sugar levels are high, leading to a feedback loop where you drink more water, urinate excessively, and become dehydrated again. This cycle also results in the loss of essential minerals like potassium, magnesium and calcium.

Restless leg syndrome

Restless leg syndrome is another symptom, often caused by a deficiency in vitamin B1 and magnesium. Consuming high amounts of refined carbs or sugars can lead to these deficiencies, causing lactic acid build-up in the muscles, leading to fatigue and restlessness.

Peripheral neuropathy

Peripheral neuropathy involves pain, numbness, or burning sensations in the lower feet. This condition worsens at night due to increased blood pooling and pressure on damaged nerve endings. A combination of B vitamins and alpha-lipoic acid can help alleviate these symptoms.

Leg cramps

Leg cramps are related to magnesium deficiency, which is common in diabetics. When magnesium levels are low, calcium builds up inside the cells, leading to muscle contraction rather than relaxation. Magnesium glycinate is recommended to help with both cramps and sleep.

Excessive sweating

Excessive sweating at night, particularly in the face, neck, or upper body, can be a sign of diabetes. This is due to the body being in a state of fight or flight mode, activating adrenaline and leading to increased sweating.

Sleep apnea

Sleep apnea is a condition where there is not enough oxygen due to air obstruction in the throat or sinuses. This is often linked to insulin resistance, where the body tries to protect itself from too much glucose, leading to weight gain.

Hypoglycaemia

Low blood sugar, or hypoglycaemia, can cause you to wake up in the middle of the night with stress hormone activation. This is due to high insulin levels trying to push blood sugars down.

Delayed sleep

High sugar levels can delay the release of melatonin, making it difficult to fall asleep. Adopting a low-carb diet can help correct this issue.

Gastric reflux

Gastric reflux or GERD can be exacerbated by blood sugar issues affecting the autonomic nervous system, which controls the valves in the body, including the stomach valve. A low-carb ketogenic diet and eating earlier in the day can help manage this symptom.

Nightmares and

vivid dreams

Nightmares and vivid dreams can be related to neurotransmitter problems, often due to a deficiency in vitamin B1. Consuming too many carbs or being diabetic can deplete B1 levels.

High blood pressure

Non-dipping blood pressure, where blood pressure does not decrease at night, is common in diabetics. This can lead to feeling awake and alert during the night.

Palpitations

Palpitations can occur due to a lack of electrolytes, particularly potassium and magnesium. Using a good electrolyte powder can help alleviate this symptom.

Teeth grinding

Teeth grinding is a result of the activation of the fight or flight mechanism, leading to stress and jaw muscle activation during sleep.

Morning headaches

Morning headaches are often due to dehydration and a lack of electrolytes. Drinking water and replenishing electrolytes can help prevent these headaches.

Understanding these night-time signs of diabetes is crucial for early detection and management. By recognising these symptoms and making appropriate lifestyle changes, such as adopting a low-carb diet and managing blood sugar levels, you can significantly improve your health and prevent further complications.

It is, however, important to check with your healthcare provider if and when you notice these signs and symptoms so that relevant tests and investigations can be carried out and an appropriate treatment plan can be instituted to manage the condition.

