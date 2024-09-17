Avenue needs traffic wardens

THE EDITOR: While I fully commend the use of traffic wardens that I have seen in St James recently, there are other areas where they are also needed. Ariapita Avenue immediately comes to mind, Especially at night-time, unless of course they only work during the day.

What’s the story with that?

Woodbrook has become a nightmare for residents, and yes, people still live there. Indiscriminate parking in residents' gateways is a big problem. It’s only going to get worse, as the old saying goes, “give someone an inch and they'll take a yard.” Makes me wonder if that saying was born due to some Trinis' actions.

W DOPSON

Woodbrook