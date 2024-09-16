Terrance and wife threaten to sue Shania for leaking viral video

Letter from attorneys Boodoo, Balkaran & Associates asking the public to stop sharing video of Terrance Ramsaroop and Renee Boodram-Ramsaroop. The couple has since sent a legal letter to a woman named Shania Shah demanding an apology for allegedly sharing the video. -

POLICE officer Terrance Ramsaroop and his wife, Renee Boodram-Ramsaroop, are seeking counselling to save their marriage.

Their attorneys have now warned the woman who was allegedly accused of “destroying” their marriage to apologise for the unauthorised reproduction and publication of a video showing the exchange between the couple and relatives on Ramsaroop’s alleged extra-marital affair.

The video began circulating on September 13 and was recorded three days before by Boodram-Ramsaroop as she confronted her husband at their home and questioned him about his relationship with a woman by the name of Shania Shah.

On September 14, the couple’s attorneys Boodoo, Balkaran and Associates, wrote to Shah demanding an apology for the video, which they said was not intended for public circulation. They have also demanded she remove her posts on the couple’s issues and agree not to repeat them or post anything more about them.

In a separate letter, attorney Roshni Balkaran warned members of the public against sharing the now-viral social-media video.

In the letter to Shah, the attorney said Boodram-Ramsaroop received a Facebook message from an “unknown user or fake profile” telling her she should question her husband about his relationship with Shah. Boodram-Ramsaroop was curious so she called the number provided. The letter alleged Shah identified herself by name and told her of her husband’s infidelity.

“We are instructed you were explicit in your account to Renee of the sexual encounters which you shared with Terrance and you informed her that you were pregnant as a result of the said relationship, a fact which you, yourself, had only come to know earlier that morning, just prior to contacting Renee.”

Balkaran said Boodram-Ramsaroop was left in a state of hurt, pain and anguish. She then confronted her husband. She recorded the exchange which has now become viral.

Balkaran said as can be seen in the video, Ramsaroop remained silent as his wife levelled the allegations against him. Meanwhile, Boodram-Ramsaroop sent the video to Shah to let her know Terrance never admitted to anything and asked that it remain private and confidential, Balkaran said.

The attorney said in the ensuing days, Shah “engaged in a course of conduct that can only be described as harassment of Renee.” Boodram-Ramsaroop received messages asking about Terrance’s whereabouts and that Shah intended to continue her alleged pregnancy. The letter said Shah later admitted she was not actually pregnant but used it as a means of reaching out to Boodram-Ramsaroop.

“As the initial hurt dissipated and the holes in your story seemed too blatant to ignore, Renee formed the belief that you were intent on destroying her marriage.”

Balkaran said the couple agreed to work on it and undergo counselling and this was told to Shah on September 12, asking her to stop “harassing” Renee as she wished to put the ordeal behind her.

“We are instructed that this news appeared to be met with displeasure by you, however, Renee firmly ended all contact with you on that night.”

Balkaran said on the morning of September 13, much to the couple’s dismay, the video was circulated on social media. “You were the only person to whom Renee sent the video recording.”

Balkaran said since then, the couple has been ridiculed and Terrance’s character, as a police officer, has been tarnished.