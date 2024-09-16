Man held in Venezuela for murder in Cunupia

A Venezuelan man, believed to be the prime suspect in a murder in Cunupia, has been detained in his home country.

Commissioner Jackson “Sagaz” London announced the arrest at a press conference in Tucupita over the weekend.

The suspect, known by his alias “Goyo,” was held at his home on Miranda Street in the Delta Amacuro State.

He was also wanted in Venezuela for aggravated robbery and having guns.

Several media outlets, including Kainatv Canal and Tane Tanae Noticias, reported the arrest.

On September 14, Tane Tanae Noticias reported that officers from the PoliDelta Criminal Investigation Department held the suspect the same day he returned to Tucupita.

London told reporters that the matter had been referred to the Public Prosecution Office, which is working with the Public Ministry.

When asked about the next steps, considering the crime took place in Trinidad, London responded that the Venezuelan authorities would collaborate with their counterparts in Trinidad and Tobago to determine whether the suspect would serve his sentence in a national prison or be extradited to face charges.

On September 8, the victim, Richard “Scrappy” Le Gere, 64, was found dead with a belt around his neck at his home at the corner of Marshall Trace and Marshall Trace Extension in Cunupia.

Le Gere, a moneylender and landlord, had rented an apartment to the suspect on the same compound.

His bedroom was ransacked and about $40,000 as well as jewellery were missing.

Le Gere was last seen alive on September 7 around 11 pm with two Venezuelans— the suspect and a woman.

Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, police confirmed that the name of the man detained in Venezuela matched the name of the person of interest.

Investigations are ongoing.