Man, 21, on sex charge against a girl

- File photo

A 21-year-old man is expected to face a master in the High Court on September 16, charged with a sexual offence against a girl.

The suspect, who works as a fabricator, was held on September 15 at his home in an exercise led by Sgt Thompson.

The suspect was charged with one count of sexual penetration and was expected to appear in the South District Criminal Court.

The incident allegedly happened at the girl's home on November 3, 2023, and a report was made to the Penal Police Station the next day.

The report was transferred to the Special Victims Department, and Supt Powder, ASP Seecharan and Insp Jacob led the investigation. It also included WPC Rangoo.