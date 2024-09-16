CPL helps Grenada students affected by Hurricane Beryl

Caribbean Premier League CEO Pete Russell. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will be making a US$50,000 contribution to support tertiary-level students affected by Hurricane Beryl in July 2024.

"The disaster has had a massive impact on the lives of all residents in the northern parts of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique and has left students needing considerable support to complete their education," a CPL media release said on September 16. In July 2024, Hurricane Beryl destroyed Grenada and nearby territories.

The CPL’s donation will support students with accommodation, meals, transportation and school supplies as they continue their studies at TA Marryshow Community College. The students will also be employed by the CPL.

"In addition, the CPL will be making a commitment to bring a number of these students to the CPL in 2025 to work as interns at the event to further help with their professional development as they consider their future career options."

CPL’s CEO Pete Russell said, "Everyone at CPL has been touched by the impact that Beryl has had across the region, and we are pleased that we are able to play our part by supporting these students as they complete their studies and look to a bright future ahead. Supporting the youth of the Caribbean is hugely important to us and we look forward to hearing of the progress of these students and welcoming them to the tournament next year where we are certain they will find working with the CPL team a hugely rewarding experience."

Prime Minister of Grenada Dickon Mitchell thanked the CPL for its generosity. "We are very grateful for the support that Republic Bank CPL is giving to our young people as they look to rebuild their lives, following the massive impact of Hurricane Beryl on Grenada," Mitchell said. "This support means that they can recover from the immediate impact of this disaster and focus solely on continuing their studies."