2 held with guns in Barrackpore

The gun and five rounds of ammunition that Barrackpore police found on September 15. -

BARRACKPORE police, who responded to a report of a domestic disturbance over the weekend, held a 42-year-old man for having a gun and five rounds of ammunition.

Up to mid-morning on September 16, the suspect from Cottage Road was in custody and is expected to be charged with having the weapon. He was held on September 15 at his home.

In an unrelated incident in the district on the same date, Barrackpore police held a 24-year-old man from Borde Narve Village with a gun and a magazine with ammunition. He too is expected to be charged.

Investigations are ongoing.