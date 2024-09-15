Thanks for helping to reduce Tobago's animal overpopulation

Sweetie, one of the dogs spayed at a 2022 Venus Doggess of Love/Worldwide Rural Assistance Program low cost spay/neuter clinic. - Elspeth Duncan

TODAY is the final day of the three-day low cost spay/neuter clinic (September 13-15) being offered by Venus Doggess of Love (Tobago-based animal rescue NGO) and Worldwide Rural Assistance Program/WRAP.

This article is a "Thank you in advance," since, as I write it on September 9, the event has not yet started.

A huge thank you goes out to "Dr Deo" (Dr Raymond Deonanan), a veterinarian "whizz" at high-volume spay/neuter surgery, successfully carrying out each operation within minutes. He sometimes participates abroad in what are known as "spayathons," when veterinarians from around the world gather in various locations to sterilise thousands of animals at a time.

Since launching our first low-cost spay/neuter clinic together in 2019, Dr Deonanan has come to Tobago on four occasions (this being the fourth) to carry out the surgery for these low-cost spay/ neuter clinics in partnership with Venus Doggess of Love (VDOL).

These clinics have typically taken place over a weekend, on which as many as 70 animals (feral and owned) are "fixed." More could have been done each time had more animals been trapped (feral) or brought in (pets).

In Tobago, a lot of education is still needed on this subject. Many are still of the belief that spaying/neutering is a "sin" and that God created animals to multiply.

Thank you to those who pledged to volunteer – a few from Tobago and two from Trinidad. Many more Trinis were eager to volunteer, but closer to the time were (for various reasons) unable to make it over.

In past spay/neuter clinics of ours, Trinidadian volunteers have stayed in accommodation given pro bono by hotels (eg Crown Point Hotel) or guest houses (eg The Nest) during "slow periods." This year, one volunteer is staying with a friend and the other is staying at Blue Horizon Resort, Mt Irvine.

Thank you to Blue Horizon’s manager, Kameal Ali, for giving such a fantastic discount on accommodation for volunteers. It is a pity more Trinis were not able to come over.

In the lead-up to this event, I searched high and low for a suitable venue, to no avail. Then one day I received a phone call from someone I know concerning feral cats at her workplace, the Magdalena Grand. In subsequent discussions with the new manager, Jason Martin, I mentioned our low-cost spay/neuter initiatives and offered to assist with sterilising their cats, should he be willing to offer us a location in which to set up the clinic.

So said, so done. Mr Martin’s enthusiasm and willingness to partner with us on this venture are highly commendable and other hotel owners would do well to emulate him.

We were given use of the hotel’s Dive Shop, an ideal venue close to the sea. Our past three clinics were held at Mt Irvine Bay Resort – a hotel that has been very supportive and has worked with VDOL on various hotel-related animal rescue/welfare scenarios.

Thank you to Honey’s Restaurant, Blu Restaurant & Bar (Crown Point Hotel), Steak & Lobster Grill (Sandy Point Village) and Shore Things Café & Craft, Lambeau for providing and donating delicious lunches for the Venus volunteers and the veterinary team.

Thank you to Tobago Water Ltd for providing drinking water for the duration of the clinic. It has been so hot – and we all know how important it is to stay hydrated!

Thank you to the people who booked their pets for surgery, those who care for homeless dogs and cats and booked spots for them, and those who assisted in the TNR (trap/neuter/return) of feral cats at various locations.

Thank you to those who donated items required for the clinic (bleach, sanitary wipes, etc.)

Last but not least, thank you to the US-based organisation, For Animals Inc. (https://www.foranimalsinc.com), for sponsoring this event, covering the cost of the return airfare (Trinidad/Tobago) for the five-member veterinary team led by Dr Deonanan and cost of the surgery for spaying/neutering an intended 100 cats and dogs (both pets and homeless/feral).

The regular cost of spaying/neutering is way beyond the affordability of the average pet owner and rescuer. Without funding or fundraising, a venture of this nature would not be possible. In the absence of the Government playing a financial role in the spay/neuter arena, more corporate entities need to come together to make low-cost surgeries possible.

Held on a more regular basis, these kinds of funded veterinary interventions will ensure that our dog and cat populations are under control.