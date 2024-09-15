Taking Brand Trinidad and Tobago to the UK

THE Torrance Mohammed Cultural and Arts Foundation has taken upon itself the task of exhibiting different aspects of Trinidad and Tobago culture in the UK in a bid to boost the positive image of the country.

Deron Attzs, a cultural practitioner, promoter, designer and the foundation’s chairman, said when he visited the UK last year, he felt impressions of Jamaica and Grenada strongly, and Barbados and other islands were starting to solidify their identity there.

But he did not see any powerful representation of Trinidad and Tobago, so he wanted to find a way to connect the diaspora with Trinidad and Tobago culture.

“As much as we have a presence in the global space, we’re not actively, aggressively keeping it visible there. We come in when there is a celebration or activity but outside of that, we don’t know what people in the wider diaspora are doing.”

He said many people in the diaspora missed home as well as the little things those who live in Trinidad and Tobago took for granted.

So the San Fernando-based foundation, along with the Southern Arts Community Group and Women of Colour Scotland, envisioned and carried out the Brand TT project, an exhibition of Trinidad and Tobago culture, in the UK on August 15.

Attzs told Newsday he had a "spark" of the idea since last year so, while in the UK, he made connections with different groups with similar views to make the event happen. He also spoke to the High Commissioner to the UK, Vishnu Dhanpaul, who committed to providing a space at the High Commission in London for a future cultural event.

At home, he spoke with members of different art communities, particularly those in San Fernando and Tobago, to submit work which represented the culture and tapestry of Trinidad and Tobago, including paintings depicting life in Trinidad and Tobago and local delicacies like kuchela, red mango, bene balls and sugar cake.

He said 200 people of Trinidad and Tobago heritage and otherwise registered to attend. The space was set up with artwork from multiple artists, vendors with local products and books by Trinidad and Tobago authors, and included steel pan, calypso and spoken-word performances, book readings, and displays of Carnival and culinary arts.

From 1pm-8pm the calypso genre was represented by the music of former calypso monarch Terri Lyons and performances by the 2023 UK Calypso Monarch Alexander D Great. Shane “Chef Chin” Austin showcased the rich history of some local foods, including doubles, pelau, coo coo, callaloo and saltfish buljol, and how they connected to the culture.

UK-based Dexter Marchan played pan and authors Sanja Dharamdass, Linda Green and Keon Francis were featured. Exhibitors included the Mink Wink eyelash company and Carnival stakeholder PanMasTraditions, which showcased traditional Fancy Sailor Mas.

“I wanted to create the platform so more persons could get their stuff out there and make that connection, because our culture cannot die with the seniors. It must find a way to continue. We need to connect with the world in a more meaningful way.

“It was a lovely environment that showcased the love and energy of our Trinidad and Tobago culture. It was heartwarming to see people come out to be involved and share in it.

“Because of the space, we could not have all 200 inside at once, so some people stayed for a while and left while others remained. But right through we were telling stories. Right through we were enjoying ourselves.”

Attzs said the art, many of which came from artists of the Southern Arts Community Group in San Fernando, made a big impact on the visitors. He said people were impressed at the artists’ skill and talent, and art galleries expressed interest in their work.

He said he was especially happy to tell the artists how much people appreciated and valued the work, as it re-energised them and gave them encouragement to continue.

No time to waste

Attzs said the artistes and organisations involved in the project raised funds or otherwise contributed to make Brand TT a reality. Similarly, he said local artists needed to get together to invest in the development of various artforms.

“The culture of Trinidad and Tobago cannot survive if it continues to give the masters the power to control our progress through funding. We have to learn to build community within our creative environment. That will be our strength.

“We’re not saying no to funding! But the progression of our culture must not rest only on funding. We have to find a way for everyone to put their two cents together and make things happen. And that is what happened here.

“Yes, the government is doing their part, and we’re thankful, but we, as a creative community, have to be focus-minded, come together as a collective and do the work. Don’t sit down and wait for the government to give us money.”

He said that community included service providers. He said just because a product was becoming successful did not mean service prices should increase unreasonably. When that happened, he said, the events or shows suffered as ticket prices would have to be raised in turn, which would affect patronage, thereby reducing the success of the product.

“At the end of the day we have to find a way to coexist and evolve as creative people.”

He added that between the establishment of World Steelpan Month and Machel Montano performing at the Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York in August, Trinidad and Tobago was well represented this year and the events breathed life into the artforms of pan, soca and calypso.

“This has been our year in terms of pushing the Trinidad and Tobago brand in a more aggressive way than one may realise. Brand TT is just our effort to bring what we do in Trinidad and Tobago, and especially San Fernando, to the diaspora, and the diaspora came out and felt really thankful.”

He said no price could be put on making Trinidad and Tobago more visible internationally in a positive way.

He also believes culture should be used to turn the tide of criminality among the youths of the country. He said there was a way to present the culture to accomplish that, and for youths to fall in love with it to ensure traditions were not neglected.

Attzs thanked both the event’s UK and Trinidad and Tobago teams, the High Commission staff and Women of Colour Scotland for their assistance and hard work, as well as San Fernando mayor Robert Parris, who assisted and supported the project.