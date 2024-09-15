Seepersad: Legislation needed to punish parents of child offenders

Justice Frank Seepersad who is also a Presbyterian lay preacher. - Photo by Marvin Hamilton

High Court judge Frank Seepersad believes serious thought is needed on implementing legislation to prosecute parents of child offenders, especially those who encourage criminal behaviour.

Speaking at the Harvest service at Ebenezer Presbyterian Church, San Fernando, on September 15, Seepersad compared what is happening in society today to the pictures of destruction outlined in the Book of Joel.

"Crime is strangling us. On a daily basis mercenaries, without respect or regard for human life, are wrecking unimaginable pain and distress upon the citizenry."

He alluded to attempts by authorities to reassure the public amidst the growing concern over the scourge, describing them as "distressing."

"Some say that crime is under control and that serious crime is down but the cacophony of wails, terror, screams and fractured families paint a different picture. The sobering reality is that real and meaningful solutions elude us and a blanket of distress and despair covers us."

"Significant sectors of society feel alienated, and our people are pitted against each other as lines of ethnicity and political persuasion are deeply etched into the national fabric. Against this backdrop of dysfunction, the delusional and disingenuous discourse which is disseminated in an attempt to convince the citizenry that all is well, is distressing."

Seepersad told congregants while they serve an awesome God who will provide for them, it "will not just fall on our laps."

Among his solutions, he said parents cannot continue to protect their truant children and legislation was needed to prosecute those who do so.

"Mothers cannot continue to protect truant children. Mammy does not have a 'nice child' if he is maintaining the household with the proceeds of crime. Serious thought should be given to enact legislation so as to prosecute the parents of child offenders who embolden, enable and encourage their children to pursue the path of criminality."

He said tangible support was needed for disenfranchised youth who feel their only hope "lies in the barrel of a gun."

"Taxpayer funds should not be wasted behind mega projects which provide no tangible benefit to the society at large and these funds must never reach the hands of gang leaders. Instead of investing in box brains and building housing for persons who earn tens of thousands, our scarce resources should be used to empower the disenfranchised and to acquire surveillance systems so that every major area throughout the country has CCTV coverage."

Seepersad called for increased synchronicity among the national security elements, increased visibility in South Western beaches to curb the in-flow of illegal guns and drugs and stricter enforcement of laws.

He also advised congregants to do their part in combating crime as the country needed an "all hands on deck" approach to solve the problem.

Among his suggestions, he said people needed to be their brothers' keepers and to be proactive in their vigilance against crime. He suggested forming community watch groups and partnering with law enforcement to share critical information to help apprehend perpetrators. He also urged them to be responsible in exercising their right to vote.

"No one owns your vote and this right is worth more than a Jersey, a roti or an envelope of money."

Commenting on the judicial system, Seepersad said the courts need to understand better evenly balancing rights saying the rights of accused persons cannot trump the rights of victims and society at large.

"The constitutional rights to security of the person and freedom of movement vests with all citizens. The presumption of innocence does not mandate that everyone charged with a criminal offence should be put on bail. Judicial officers must engage a balancing exercise and the discretion to grant bail must be approached in a measured and proportionate manner which is reflective of common sense and evaluates the risk which the release of the accused may impose upon the wider society."