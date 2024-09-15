Maracas St Joseph resident demands water report after falling ill

- File photo

EVEN as the Water and Sewerage Authority Authority (WASA) assures the water quality in Maracas St Joseph meets the World Health Organization’s standards, attorneys for one resident are threatening legal action.

On September 13, attorneys for a Valley View resident called on WASA to provide the results of any tests done on the water in the valley.

“We demand on behalf of our client, that any test results, from testing conducted by WASA, be immediately disclosed to our client in the event that some form of specialised treatment is needed and to prevent possible fatal consequences.

“We also ask that WASA agree to urgently commission an independent expert to review these results and conduct independent testing,” attorney Rajiv Sochan said in a pre-action letter.

Newsday understands other residents have since come forward and similar letters are expected to be sent in the coming days.

Sochan said their client and her pets fell ill suddenly, last week. They had vomiting, nausea, lethargy and diarrhoea. The letter said neighbours and wider parts of the community have also had the same complaints.

“Both humans and animals have been experiencing severe and identical symptoms.”

The letter questioned whether a pathogen was present in the community, possibly through the water supply.

However, in a statement on September 13, WASA said in response to reports of possible water contamination, lab personnel were directed to carry out water-quality sampling and testing and several locations along the distribution system and the two water treatment facilities in the area: L&N and Acono plants.

“It is important to note that the results of all the samples taken have confirmed that the water supply leaving both plants and along the distribution system meets WHO standards and is, therefore, safe for use.

“The authority will continue to closely monitor and carry out further testing of the supply in the Maracas Valley area to ensure that these standards are consistently met.”

The Health Ministry in a Facebook post on Saturday, dismissed reports of “food poisoning” in Maracas St Joseph as “fake news.”