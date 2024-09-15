IDA: Fresh leadership alone will not solve Tobago's crime problem

ACP Collis Hazel -

THE INNOVATIVE Democratic Alliance (IDA) says fresh leadership alone will not solve Tobago’s crime problem.

In a statement on September 14, the party weighed in on Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher’s decision reassign head of the Tobago Division, ACP Collis Hazel and Snr Supt Rodhill Kirk to Trinidad.

The men will take up duties in the Tactical Unit and Southern Division, respectively, from October.

Saying the move is one that prompts careful reflection, the IDA said while it acknowledges the importance of fresh leadership and innovation in combatting crime, “We must be clear: leadership changes alone will not solve the complex, multi-layered challenges facing Tobago’s security landscape.”

The party added, “It is evident that this reshuffle, as part of a broader National Security Council strategy, is intended to tackle complacency and invigorate crime-fighting efforts. However, we must highlight a fundamental flaw in this approach — the failure to address the root causes of the crime problem on the island.”

It said both Hazel and Kirk have spoken of the critical resource deficiencies, including manpower, training, and equipment, that severely constrain policing efforts in Tobago.

“These are structural issues that no leadership change can resolve unless simultaneously accompanied by a targeted, robust allocation of resources.”

The IDA quoted Kirk, who said, “Tobago is a challenging division because of multiple factors...given the resources that I need, I would have been able to create some sort of change.”

The party said it is alarming that no mention has been made of any immediate plans to address these resource shortages.

“This omission raises the question: what difference can new leadership make if the core challenges remain unaddressed?”

It said without addressing the fundamental resourcing gaps, “we risk setting up new leadership for failure, just as their predecessors were constrained by the same limitations.”

The party said the unique cultural and social dynamics of Tobago must not be overlooked.

“Superintendent Kirk aptly noted that understanding the ‘Tobago culture’ is essential to effective policing on the island. Any attempt to impose leadership without such cultural understanding risks further alienating the community.

“Effective policing in a close-knit society like Tobago’s is grounded in trust, relationship-building, and community engagement. The risk of cultural disconnect with new leadership unfamiliar with Tobago could disrupt fragile community relations, leading to a deterioration of cooperation between law enforcement and the public. Policing is not just about enforcement; it is about integration into the social fabric and any strategy for change must reflect that.”

Additionally, the IDA said while it respects the need for decisive action, “the absence of a clear, communicated strategy for this leadership change is cause for concern.”

It argued rotating personnel without a well-defined and resourced operational plan is akin to rearranging furniture in a burning house — it addresses the optics but not the underlying cause of the fire.

The party called for transparency on what new strategies or innovations these leadership changes will bring.

“Without a clear, measurable plan for enhancing security in Tobago, this move risks being perceived as a mere cosmetic change rather than a substantive, long-term solution to crime.

“In light of Tobago’s unprecedented murder toll, we cannot afford superficial solutions. The crime situation demands more than a leadership shakeup — it demands a holistic, multi-faceted approach that addresses the socio-economic drivers of crime, fortifies local policing with adequate resources, and fosters trust within the community.”

It added a comprehensive strategy is needed, one that encompasses not only new leadership but also substantial investments in technology, training, and community policing initiatives.

“The people of Tobago need and deserve more than temporary fixes — they deserve a lasting solution that makes their communities safer and restores their trust in law enforcement.

“We urge the government to move beyond symbolic gestures and commit to a deeper, more comprehensive plan that addresses both the immediate crime crisis and the long-term safety of the people of Tobago. Only then can we expect to see meaningful, sustainable progress in the fight against crime.”

Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) political leader Watson Duke, meanwhile, regarded the decision to reassign Hazel and Kirk as cause for concern.

“Based on the admittance of these two top cops that all they have requested in terms of support, manpower resources have not been afforded them, based on performance appraisal, you cannot properly judge someone or evaluate someone unless you have first given them the basic requirements to conduct the job,” he said in a WhatsApp voice note on September 14.

Saying the reassignment of the two senior officers is premature, Duke added, “I think to remove Tobagonians from Tobago and bring in Trinidadians as the head of Tobago is to start over from ground zero because you have to learn the culture and you have to understand that you can do more danger than good by acting in haste.

“So I ask again for reconsideration and for ensuring that Tobago officers are well-outfitted with the requirements to conduct the duty of solving crime and not to act willy nilly.”