Health Ministry: Flu vaccines available

The Health Ministry has launched its 2024-2025 influenza (flu) vaccination campaign. It said flu vaccines will become available free of charge at all health centres in TT beginning Monday.

In a release, the ministry said the flu vaccine should be taken seasonally instead of annually to ensure maximum protection.

It said the vaccination campaign will focus on high-risk groups, which include individuals who are more susceptible to severe illness if they contract the influenza virus.

These individuals include people with chronic conditions such as respiratory diseases, heart disease, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, liver disease, immune-suppressed individuals, obesity and cancer. Other susceptible people include children aged six months to five years, pregnant women, adults 65 years and older, and health care workers.

The ministry said it strongly encouraged people to take advantage of the influenza vaccine to protect themselves and their loved ones from the flu. It said vaccination is a key preventive measure to reduce the risk of severe illness, hospitalisation, and complications associated with the flu, particularly in high-risk groups.

For more information, people can contact their nearest health centre or visit the ministry’s social media places or website at www.health.gov.tt.