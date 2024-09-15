Gonzales: Climate change a pressing issue

Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales, left, and Minister of Communications Symon de Nobriga at the commissioning of the Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite Receiving System on September 14. The event took place at the South Terminal (old airport) of Piarco International Airport, Piarco. -

MINISTER of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales stressed climate change is one of the most pressing challenges of our time and said every country is grappling with its effects.

Gonzales said TT, along with other small island states, is disproportionately impacted by changing weather systems and rising sea levels.

“It is of the utmost priority that we acquire the technological infrastructure, develop the technical know-how and build the systems needed to address and mitigate these challenges.”

He was speaking at the commissioning of the Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite (GOES-16) Receiving System at the South Terminal (old airport) of Piarco International Airport, on September 14.

Gonzales said it represents a $3.5 million investment by the government into a critical utility service and it will significantly enhance the capacity of the TT Meteorological Services (Met Office).

“The GOES-16 provides incredibly detailed, high-resolution imagery of weather systems in real-time.”

Gonzales said its advanced capabilities will allow the Met Office to monitor and analyse weather patterns with precision, which in turn will enable better predictions of severe weather events such as hurricanes, tornadoes and thunderstorms, "thus saving lives and reducing property damage.”

He said one of the GOES-16’s key strengths is its ability to detect severe weather phenomena before they fully develop, allowing it to identify early signs of storm systems and monitor atmospheric conditions that could lead to extreme weather events like hurricanes.

“The early warnings it provides give communities crucial time to prepare and respond, significantly improving safety and resilience.”

Gonzales said the GOES-16 receiving system can also help in the aftermath of natural disasters by supplying critical information that supports emergency response and recovery efforts.

“Real-time data helps first responders and emergency management teams co-ordinate their efforts more effectively.”

On September 13, Tropical Storm Gordon formed in the Atlantic Ocean, with forecasters saying it is expected to remain over open water for several days.

Gordon is the seventh named storm for the Atlantic hurricane season which began on June 1 and ends on November 30.

Gonzales highlighted the system’s role in supporting climate change research and environmental monitoring, saying it provides consistent and comprehensive data and aids in advancing understanding of long-term climate patterns and supports scientific research and innovation.

He said it is part of the government’s National Development Strategy, Vision 2030.

“Good governance and service excellence are crucial to achieving a high quality of life for all citizens.”

The government is modernising infrastructure and ensuring personnel have the expertise and systems needed to operate efficiently, Gonzales said, citing the Water and Sewerage Authority’s Operational Control System (WOCS) as an example.

“WOCS allows the authority to remotely monitor and respond to disruptions in the water supply network.”

He described the GOES-16 receiving system as an investment that places the Met Office in an “enviable position” among Caribbean meteorological services as he spoke about the recommissioning of the radar tower at Brasso Venado earlier this year and a new radar tower and headquarters for the Met Office.

“These projects reflect the public utilities sector’s commitment to sustainable development and the significant role the Met Office and other utility service providers play.”

Gonzales ended his address with a quote from French writer Marcel Proust: “A change in the weather is sufficient to recreate the world and ourselves.”