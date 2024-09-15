Citizens arrest suspect after shootout, crash

QUIZZED: A police officer kneels down to speak to the suspect who was caught after crashing into another vehicle on the corner of Jerningham Avenue and Queen's Park East while escaping a road block on September 14. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

PEOPLE enjoying food, sport and participating in the Green TT walking club's 30-minute health walk around the Queen's Park Savannah were shocked when a car broke a red light and slammed into another vehicle during their event on September 14. The driver attempted to flee on foot.

The suspect, who was driving a blue Elantra, crashed into a red Nissan Almera at Jerningham Avenue, only to be tackled and detained by the Almera's owner Sharaz Hosein.

Hosein, a chef at Ivy Restaurant, was on his way to work.

He told Newsday after his car was struck by the Elantra he saw the suspect running and chased after him.

He did not know moments prior the suspect had been allegedly involved in a police shootout and was simply trying to escape police before hitting his vehicle. A nearby vendor also helped him secure the suspect until the police arrived.

Speaking at the scene, Hosein said his main concern was repairing his vehicle, which he relies on to commute to work. He said the suspect told him, "Doh, shoot me, ah, sorry," believing Hosein to be a police officer.

A witness participating in the walk reported hearing loud explosions from Belmont around 4.28 pm. Shortly after, she saw the Elantra heading toward the intersection, which did not stop before crashing into Hosein's car.

She said while Hosein and the vendor restrained the suspect, she called the police, and while on the phone, police arrived.

When Newsday arrived, there were about six police vehicles and several Defence Force personnel. Officers took the bleeding suspect away, putting him in the back of a police van tray as he repeatedly asked for his mother.

Newsday observed a bullet hole in the Elantra's windscreen.

The suspect is said to be a 20-year-old male from Olton Road, Arima. A quantity of marijuana was seized from the vehicle.

Police say investigations are ongoing and officers are trying to determine who is the vehicle's owner as the suspect's name does not appear on the car’s insurance.