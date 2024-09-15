Bishop's Tobago celebrates 100th anniversary

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley

On September 13, the centennial committee of Bishop's High School at Mt Marie in Tobago launched a year-long celebration of its 100th anniversary.

The school is the alma mater of the Prime Minister, the Chief Justice and several other former and current distinguished officials.

On September 13, the school held a thanksgiving service at St Andrew's Parish Church, followed by a procession through the streets of Scarborough.

The event culminates with the unveiling of the centennial website and a packed calendar of events.

A statement on September 6 highlighted this milestone. The launch coincided with the school's annual Founders' Day commemoration.

Committee chair Zelma Cowie emphasised the significance of the occasion, saying, "The centennial of Bishop's High School is not just a milestone for our school, but a celebration of the profound impact education has had on Tobago and our nation.

"Bishop's legacy is deeply intertwined with the history and progress of Tobago, and this anniversary is an opportunity to honour our past, celebrate our present, and inspire future generations."

The school boasts of having produced influential figures who include Dr Keith Rowley, Chief Justice Ivor Archie, ex-attorneys general Russell Martineau, SC, and Basil Pitt, and late former prime minister and president Arthur NR Robinson.

On September 12, Cowie told Newsday, "We also produced three chief secretaries of the Tobago House of Assembly – Orville London, Kelvin Charles and Farley Chavez Augustine."

"Senate president Nigel de Freitas, Anglican Bishop Claude Berkley and former Caricom secretary general Dr Edwin Carrington are also former students."

Other notable alumni include Victor Bruce, the first local to head the Central Bank and former deputy governor of the Central Bank Dr Shelton Nicholls as well as author, pannist and former journalist Edison Holder.

"People sacrificed for their children to study," she said, adding that there are many more people to add to the list.

The school, Tobago's first public secondary school, was established on September 14, 1925 by Bishop Arthur Anstey and others.