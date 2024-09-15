Bandit falls after robbing Penal grocery a second time, arrested

- File photo

Whatever luck was on the side of a 22-year-old bandit when he robbed a Penal grocery in August ran out when he was captured by the owner after he fell trying to run away after robbing the store for a second time on September 13.

The owner of the supermarket located on Rock Road, Penal told police he was at a temple about 500 metres away from the grocery when the cashier called to tell him the man who robbed the establishment on August 30 had returned and announced a hold-up with a knife. The owner said he arrived and saw the man emptying the register.

He said he raised an alarm which caused the bandit to throw something at the door.

Fearful, the owner said he ran out of the store and was followed by the assailant who was trying to escape. However, the bandit allegedly tripped and fell on his way out, injuring his head and face. The owner and another person immediately subdued the thief and contacted the police.

Acting Cpl Khaleel, PC Seepersadsingh, WPC Perelion-Rowans, PC Persad and PC Jaglal responded and found the suspect lying on the ground bleeding from his face. The suspect identified himself to officers as living a short distance away in Seemungal Trace. The grocery owner handed police the suspect's knapsack containing over $3,000 and a 10-inch knife.

The bandit was arrested and taken to the Siparia District Health Facility for his injuries. Police are continuing enquiries.