Attorneys: Stop sharing viral video of couple

Letter from attorneys Boodoo, Balkaran & Associates Attorneys-at-Law asking the public to stop sharing video of Terrance Ramsaroop and Renee Boodram-Ramsaroop -

Attorneys for Terrance Ramsaroop and Renee Boodram-Ramsaroop are warning members of the public against sharing a now viral social-media video about the couple's personal issues.

In a statement on September 14, attorney Roshni Balkaran said, “There is a particular video which is circulating on various social media platforms which was so published without their authorisation, explicit or otherwise, in which certain personal issues are ventilated.”

The statement said Ramsaroop is a serving member of the police service and reminded the public that he and his wife are parents to a three-year-old boy.

“We take this opportunity to place members of the public on notice that the said video was filmed strictly for private usage by our clients and its publication and reproduction was not so authorised.

“As such, we ask that you refrain from sharing the same via Facebook, TikTok, Instagram or any other social media platforms as it has caused much distress to our clients as their images have been plastered across various forms of media without their consent.”

The attorneys said they looked forward to the public’s co-operation as the continued sharing to the video only served to exacerbate and inflame a sensitive issue which was meant to be treated privately in the first place.

The video, which began circulating on Friday, was shared and commented on many times on several social media platforms.