3 held by police on the weekend

- File photo

Two men were arrested and a firearm and quantities of cocaine and cannabis seized by officers during ongoing weekend anti-crime exercises in the Port of Spain and Central Divisions.

A police release said Central Division officers on September 13, went to Railway Road, Caroni, where they saw two men, one of whom was holding a shotgun.

The men ran off but police held a 20-year-old suspect with a shotgun and two 12-gauge cartridges. On September 14, officers of the Inter-Agency Task Force and the Defence Force attempted to stop a speeding blue Hyundai Elantra car in the Belmont district. The car crashed and the driver, a 20-year-old from Arima was held.

Police found six large plastic packets of cocaine and cannabis in the car.

The cocaine weighed 1.12 kilogrammes and has an estimated street value of $65,000, while the cannabis weighed 3.2 kilogrammes and has an estimated street value of $256,000, the release said.