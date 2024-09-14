Questions surround prison officer's death

POLICE are investigating the death of prison officer Kerry Sherwood, who was found with a gunshot wound to his right temple at MH Tactical Shooting Range on Mount Saint Catherine Road, Chaguaramas on September 13.

Reports say around 2 pm, staff at the facility discovered the 35-year-old man lying in a pool of blood. Employees called the police and paramedics. An instructor at the range took Sherwood to the St James Medical Complex, where he died while undergoing treatment.

A senior police officer, speaking to Newsday on September 14, said investigations are ongoing, but they do not believe Sherwood was shot by a third party. It is suspected that he took his own life.

It remains unclear whether Sherwood had a Firearm User’s Licence (FUL) or a Firearm User’s Employee Certificate (FUEC). He did not have a prison-issued firearm at the time of the incident.

Gerard Gordon, head of the Prison Officers Association, expressed condolences to Sherwood’s family and confirmed the police are leading the investigation.

Gordon emphasised the responsibility of shooting range operators to ensure compliance with the Firearms Act. He said anyone using a range, whether they hold an FUL, FUEC, or a provisional license (valid for two months for training purposes), must be supervised by a range officer or a licensed firearm holder.

According to Section 12 of the Firearms Act, individuals applying for a Firearm User’s Licence for the first time must obtain a provisional licence from the commissioner. This licence permits the holder to discharge a firearm solely for training purposes and only at shooting ranges specified in the licence. Furthermore, provisional licence holders must be supervised by a licenced firearm user when discharging a firearm.

An employee at MH Tactical, who wished to remain anonymous, said Sherwood signed in to "check it out." The employee reported Sherwood walked around and was out of sight before staff later found him in a pool of blood.

The employee said hearing gunshots on a range is not uncommon but could not confirm whether Sherwood had been provided with a firearm or brought his own.

“I can’t say how he got a firearm, but what is a fact is that he shot himself.”

Attorney Vashisht Seepersad, representing MH Tactical Response Group, told Newsday that investigations are still underway and Sherwood’s death is being treated as a suicide.

Seepersad expressed the range’s condolences to Sherwood’s family and he said Sherwood visited the facility where he presented his prison officer's when and was allowed to tour the premises.

“Service personnel often visit the facility for recertification," Seepersad said, adding that Sherwood made several inquiries about signing up before he was later found with a gun in his hand and covered in blood.

Seepersad said MH Tactical adheres to all safety and security protocols and remains committed to providing a safe and professional environment for its members.