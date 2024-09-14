Presentation College to raffle 3 cars

C3 Centre Mall. - Photo courtesy C3

PRESENTATION College, San Fernando, will launch a three-car raffle, in collaboration with Massy Motors, on September 14, at C3 Centre Mall.

Activities will go from 10 am-5 pm.

All proceeds from the raffle of the three MG cars from Massy Motors will go towards supporting the school’s projects, including infrastructure improvements, academic programmes, and extracurricular activities, ensuring that the students continue to thrive, a media release said.

The college is known for its academic excellence and holistic development.

In its 76 years, the school has produced some most distinguished leaders in various fields, including musicians Machel Montano, Kees Dieffenthaller, former president Anthony Carmona and politicians Faris Al-Rawi, Brian Manning, Randall Mitchell, the late Patrick Manning and Basdeo Panday, and many others, the release said.

The raffle winners will be selected from a draw on December 4, at the school.

Any businesses, service clubs and individuals interested in helping with the sale of books can contact: 732-3402 or 652-2311.