Presentation College, St Anthony's stay perfect in SSFL premiership

Queen's Royal College's Stephon James (C) controls the ball against Presentation Collge San Fernando during the Secondary Schools Football League Premiership division match, on September 14, at the Queen's Royal College Grounds, Port of Spain. - AYANNA KINSALE

PRESENTATION College San Fernando eclipsed Queen’s Royal College (QRC) 2-1 to stay perfect after round two of the Secondary Schools’ Football League (SSFL) premier division on September 14.

Goals from Isaiah Jacob and Caleb Boyce in each half gave the Pres Lions a fair 2-0 lead before QRC’s Micah Nelson netted a long-range free kick in the final minutes to salvage a consolation goal.

At QRC Grounds in St Clair, the hosts had an early chance but Jsai Theophilus could not latch on to a high pass at the far post.

Pres, however, took control of the opening period as QRC sought to find their footing. In the fifth minute, Boyce latched on to a close-range header in front of the QRC goal but a nimble Shemuel Cassimy executed a neat reflex save.

Pres’ Vaughn Clement and Boyce proved a constant threat but Cassimy came up trumps in the early parts.

Royalians’ defender Phillip Gray also came up big on occasions as he blanked Clement after a surging run goal-wards.

Pres broke the deadlock in the 25th minute as a long ball saw Cassidy spring off his line and punch the ball outwards. However, it fell to the chest of Jacobs who chipped the out-of-position goalie to go 1-0 up.

Before the half ended, Cassimy, despite letting one in, continued to be QRC’s top man on the pitch.

Seconds after the resumption, QRC wrestled control of the ball away from Pres and had P. Nelson find the back of the net. However, their celebrations were quickly quelled as the linesman called Nelson offside.

Into the 68th minute, Clement found Boyce with a long-range through ball to which the latter got past his man and sprinted goalwards to score past Cassimy.

Two minutes from regulation time, QRC won a free kick left of the 18-yard box to which Nelson netted a worldie in the top corner.

QRC tried to find an equaliser in the dying minutes but it was not to be as Pres affirmed three more points heading into round three.

In other matches, defending SSFL premier champions Fatima College handed newly promoted Miracle Ministries a heavy 8-0 thrashing at their Mucurapo grounds. This was Miracle Ministries’ second major defeat after losing out 6-0 to Pres in round one. This was Fatima's first game of the season.

Arima North also thumped St Augustine Secondary 5-0 at the Arima Velodrome while Naparima College also maintained winning form with a 3-2 result over home team Trinity East.

Playing at home in Tobago, Signal Hill edged visitors San Juan North 3-2 while the travelling St Benedict’s squad defeated Speyside 3-1 at Speyside Recreation Ground.

St Anthony’s also kept perfect with a 2-1 over East Mucurapo in Westmoorings while Malick Secondary took three points with a 3-1 triumph over St Mary’s College.