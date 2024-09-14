Pastor on murder of Princes Town siblings: Forgive perpetrator but hang him

Sherese Singh is consoled by a relative during the funeral for her siblings Keston and Shenelle Singh at Lewis and Sucre Street, Mayaro, on September 13. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

"Outrage" is the most apt way to describe family, community and national sentiments since the September 4 gruesome murder of siblings Keston, 21 and Shenelle Sing, 16. But while shades of anger could be felt underlying grief at their funeral on September 13, pastor Urell Williams urged congregants to forgive the man who chopped them both to death.

During the funeral at the siblings' grandmother's Lewis & Sucre Street, Plasiance, Mayaro home over 100 loved ones struggled to fit under some three tents to catch a last glimpse of the Singhs' bodies.

Their grandmother, Margaret Ragbir, 63, was inconsolable as she threatened to fall out of her chair in grief as she stared at the siblings' coffins just feet in front of her.

In between her wails of pain, she questioned why her grandchildren were taken from her in such a horrible manner. Unable to contain her feelings she uttered a short but desperate prayer: "God, give me strength."

Shenelle was staying a few days with her brother at his Naggee Trace, Princes Town rented residence when they were attacked while at a neighbour's home around 6 pm. Shenelle attempted to escape but collapsed a short distance away and died. She was discovered by villagers who called the police. Following her blood trail back to the suspect's home, officers found her brother dead on the suspect's couch with chop wounds to his throat. Police were unable to find the suspect that evening but arrested him the next day after he returned to the area and allegedly tried to get neighbours to cover for him. The 33-year-old man was charged and appeared in court earlier this week.

Villagers were outraged when Newsday visited the community the next day with spokesperson Marisa Cooper calling for the man, who she described as a pest, to "rot in prison."

Delivering the sermon, pastor Williams said he, too, was not immune to the pain of the siblings' murder.

"I am a pastor in this area for more than 30 years and I have done many funerals and...over 200 weddings and over 70 funerals in my lifetime. I have buried my wife and my son and I didn't feel the pain I am feeling today."

He said he knew the children as babies, having officiated their parents' wedding, baptised their uncles and aunts and also performed their marriages.

Despite the pain, he said the only route to healing from the tragedy is forgiving the man who brought it upon the family.

"I was discussing with the grandmother and talking about healing the body by doing one thing: forgiving the perpetrator."

Even with his own pain over the situation, he said he was practising what he preached.

"I myself forgive the perpetrator but, although I forgive him...hang him.

"I wish they would hang him fast. Amen. And that's how I forgive him."

Focusing on life going forward, pastor Williams urged congregants not to "die with the dead."

"You can't change nothing here today. We would love to. I would love to see them change but that's not possible. God took them away from us...and they have gone to a better place."

Shenelle was a student of the Mayaro Secondary School while her brother was a past student. Speaking at the funeral, the school's principal Roger Morales condemned the increasing prevalence of violent murders targeting young people.

While he said the school was committed to working with stakeholders to keep students away from criminality, he called for the country to make a similar commitment.

"This is the future of our nation. Their lives got snuffed out at a young age. Where is our nation heading? So I am asking us to join together for the young people.

"Let not the death of Shenelle and Keston just be a passing phase and something we cry about and forget. Let it be a reminder for all adults and young people and everyone else that we have a commitment to our young people and a commitment to the country of TT by preserving their lives."

Shenelle and Keston's aunt, Lovey Alexander described them in the eulogy as fun-loving and easy-going children who were admired by all.

The siblings were buried at Ortoire Public Cemetery.