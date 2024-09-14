It was a spiritual attack, says friend on Tobago deaths of mom, 2 children

“This whole thing is not natural. Anybody who knows Sarah – this whole thing is not natural.”

That was the response of Isha Martin, a friend of Sarah Smith, to the news of Smith's death.

Smith, 33, of Santa Cruz in Trinidad, moved to Tobago five months ago, along with two of her children, a three-year-old son, Genuine, and daughter Phoenix, 18 months.

All three were found dead around 5.30 pm on September 11 in a metal Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) decommissioned water tank off Parrot Hall Main Road in Parlatuvier.

The bodies bore no immediate apparent signs of foul play.

When Newsday visited on September 12, a locked gate barred entry to the area around the tank. A sign had been attached to the gate saying, “Police – do not cross.”

WASA issued its condolences to the family in a statement on September 12, and said it was "fully co-operating with the police on the investigations."

It also cleared the air on the status of the tank in which the bodies were found: it was a "decommissioned and unmanned storage tank."

It told customers in Parlatuvier and environs the quality of their water has not been compromised, since the tank "has been decommissioned for over three years." WASA said the grounds are maintained, but routine checks on the tank are no longer carried out, since it is decommissioned.

Martin, who had briefly shared an apartment in Parlatuvier with Smith and her children, said learning of the discovery came as a shock.

“Sarah was a strong black woman, who would not take her children’s life. This is not Sarah. I would not accept that she did this on her own. Those children were her life.

"Furthermore, she was found naked along with the children – her sanity was already gone, so that was like crying out for help.

"This was wickedness in high places, I would say.”

Asked whether she believes Smith was murdered, she said: “I would say that, but not in a way to say physically, but spiritually. This whole thing is not natural. Anybody who knows Sarah would know this is not natural.

"I just wish that her mother would get some kind of closure. But this is not natural at all.

“Sarah’s death – something has to come out of it. Even though we may not be able to take action to try to get justice for her, as this was nothing normal, trust and believe, justice is already in the making.”

She said recently, Smith began crying out that someone had “done her.”

“She was a strong woman, so for this to happen, this is an unjust – God doesn’t sleep.”

She said Smith came to Tobago a few months ago on a three-day vacation and decided to stay.

“She decided Tobago looking nice, the vibes, the beach – everything nice. She said she could stick around and see how she makes it, so we encouraged her. We told her it wouldn’t be easy, but she’ll get through. So she decided to rent with me.”

She said as things got better, Smith later moved to her own place and took great care of her two children.

Andre Phillips, another close friend of Smith's, said he was yet to come to terms with the news. He said he went into business with her, running a variety store in the village, but after a dispute, they divided the goods in half. He regrets not having the chance to reconcile with Smith before her death.

On the evening she was discovered, both Martin and Phillips were with the police when they noticed an unpleasant smell.

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, the electoral representative for Parlatuvier/L'Anse Fourmi/ Speyside, when contacted, said: "It pains my heart to see a young family die under those circumstances.

"While an investigation is ongoing to ascertain exact cause of death, I want to extend sincerest sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased.

"This incident should remind us all of our responsibility to be neighbourly with each other and to love one another."

Villagers also spoke with Newsday.

One said: “Well, it’s tragic. I have kids, and it’s really tragic hearing that this happened to my neighbour.”

Another said: “It’s unfortunate. Never did I see this coming. On this side of the island we’ve always been about peace and love, so it’s really heartbreaking.”

Where to get help:

In a statement offering her condolences, Ayanna Webster-Roy, MP for Tobago East and Minister with responsibility for Gender and Child Affairs, also shared contact information that could be useful to anyone whose life is in danger.:

The police (999) are accessible for assistance.

For social or psychological support:

Division of Health Wellness and Social Protection 639-3395, 635-0237

Ministry of Social Development and Family Services 800-1673, 800-2619 and 800-2673

(With reporting by Kinnesha George-Harry)