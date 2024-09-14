Breadfruit love

- Wendy Rahamut

Breadfruit, aptly named as history dictates that it once served as a main source of nourishment for the enslaved, who were brought to the Caribbean to work on the sugar plantations.

It originates from the South Pacific and the trees were brought from Tahiti to Jamaica and St Vincent by Captains Bligh and Cook in 1793. It has since spread throughout the Caribbean and we are now blessed with this delicious and versatile fruit.

This irresistible provision, and I say this with conviction, with its unique flavour and texture produces the ubiquitous breadfruit oiled down when simmered in a coconut milk broth, fired up with hot peppers, and flavoured with local herbs; an oiled down (oil down, run down, mettagee) is certainly one of the most delicious local dishes around.

Whipped, baked, fried, sautéed, souffléd or scalloped, breadfruit is a cook’s dream ingredient because of its versatility.

Breadfruits are more readily available these days. There are two types available, the yellow breadfruit, which tends to be a favourite because the flesh has a creamier texture and flavour than the white breadfruit which tends to be a little drier. However, they are both really wonderful when used in any of the recipes below! Remember breadfruit is a good source of complex carbohydrates and is rich in vitamins A, B and C.

Breadfruit chips

These can be serves as an appetiser with an avocado or tomato salsa or as a side dish in place of French fries.

1 medium-sized breadfruit

oil for frying

salt

Peel and cut the breadfruit into quarters, remove the seed and slice each quarter into 1/4-inch thick slices length-ways.

Heat oil in a deep frying pan, when hot drop breadfruit slices into hot oil and fry in batches turning occasionally until golden in colour on both sides, drain and sprinkle with salt.

Serves 6

Roasted Stuffed Breadfruit

1 large yellow breadfruit

1 lb ground beef

1 small onion minced

2 tbs Paramin herb paste

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 hot pepper, chopped

2 pimento peppers

2 tbs celery

salt

Remove top of breadfruit and set aside.

With a sharp knife, remove the heart, or centre only.

Season beef with herb paste, celery, garlic and salt.

Heat oil in sauté pan, add onion and peppers, sauté for a few minute. Add beef and cook until tender for about 20 minutes. .

Stuff the breadfruit with the beef, place the top back onto the breadfruit and wrap in foil.

Place on a preheated open grill or barbecue and roast for one hour until tender.

Slice into quarters and serve.

Breadfruit Creole

1 medium-sized breadfruit

2 tbs olive oil

3 cloves garlic chopped

1 cup onion chopped

1 hot pepper, seeded and chopped, or to taste

2 pimento peppers, seeded and chopped

2 medium tomatoes, chopped

1 tbs fresh thyme

1 tbs chopped celery

2 salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Cut the breadfruit into quarters, remove the seed and place in a saucepan, cover with water and cook for about 20 to 30 minutes until tender.

Drain and peel, cut into one-inch cubes.

Heat oil in a large heavy skillet, saute onions, garlic, and peppers until tender, add breadfruit and combine, add tomatoes, thyme and celery, cook stirring occasionally until all the ingredients are tender, about 10 minutes, season with salt and freshly ground black pepper.

Serves 6

Creamy Breadfruit Pie

1 3lb breadfruit

3/4 cup milk

1/4 cup butter

1/2 cup grated carrot

2 tbs chopped parsley

1/2 cup grated cheese

Peel, core and cut breadfruit into 1/8ths.

Boil in plenty of salted water,

Remove and drain when breadfruit is very tender.

Preheat oven to 375F.

Mash with potato masher.

Warm milk with butter and add to creamed breadfruit, more milk may be needed.

Add carrots and season to taste with salt.

Place in a greased glass dish and top with cheese, bake until golden on top.

Serves 8

