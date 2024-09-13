Woman, daughter-in-law die in Cunupia fire

In this file photo, two fire officers stand on a fire truck while battling a blaze. - File photo

A FIRE at a house in Cunupia has claimed the lives of Angela Ali, 53, and her daughter-in-law Ambika Ail, 30.

The two were at their Persad Avenue, Mon Plaisir home with a male relative when the fire broke out at around 11 am on September 13.

The relative was able to escape the fire but the two women died in the blaze.

Relatives at the scene were in tears and unable to speak with the media after the tragedy.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.