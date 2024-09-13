TKR look to end Royals’ three-match win streak

Sunil Narine of Trinbago Knight Riders bowls during the 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League match against St Lucia Kings at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium on September 10, in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia. - CPL T20

Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) seek to bring an end to the Barbados Royals’ three-match winning streak at this year’s Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 when both teams lock horns at Kensington Oval on September 13 from 7pm.

As it stands, TKR are third on the six-team table having won two and lost one of their three matches. TKR’s net run rate (NRR) is 0.810.

The Royals, however, are second on six points and remain unbeaten after three matches with a 1.074 NRR.

Guyana Amazon Warriors are also undefeated after three but hold a superior NRR (2.527) ahead of the Bajan franchise.

An important win for TKR against the Royals could see them rise to second on the standings, but they must show aggression with the bat if they are to better their opponents’ NRR.

Additionally, this is TKR’s final away game before the franchise comes home to TT for five matches from September 18-27. The Royals, however, have two more matches at home (after playing TKR) before they arrive in Trinidad and will arrive here with six matches played compared to TKR’s four.

So far, TKR’s batsmen have delivered, with captain Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Sunil Narine and debutant Shaqkere Parris all showing mettle between the wickets.

Similarly, their bowlers have shown good form with spinners Narine and Afghanistan’s Waqar Salamkheil and fast bowler Terrance Hinds always among the wickets.

Likewise for the Royals, South African Quintin de Kock, Sri Lankan Danish Wellalage, Kadeem Alleyne and Alick Athanaze have also executed good knocks with the willow while their bowlers Imad Wasim, Kyle Mayers and Veerasammy Permaul have been standout contributors with the ball.

Additionally, before the September 12 match between St Lucia Kings and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Antigua and Barbuda Falcons sat in fourth after five matches played, Kings fifth after four and Patriots in cellar position after five. Patriots are the only team to lose all matches so far.