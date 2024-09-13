Time to re-evaluate free education model

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: It is time to re-evaluate the free education model, as the provision of free services often leads to a lack of appreciation and commitment.

Education is a significant investment in a child’s future, and fostering a culture that encourages parental involvement is crucial. Instead of solely relying on the State to develop children, parents must take an active role in prioritising their education.

One effective approach could be to promote the development of private schools, such as international, Canadian, or British institutions. By offering diverse educational environments, families can choose a system that best fits their values and expectations.

To incentivise participation in this model, implementing a tax rebate on school fees, similar to those provided for arts and culture, could significantly alleviate the financial burden on families and encourage them to invest in their children’s education.

This system would not only enhance competition among schools, potentially improving overall educational quality, but also encourage parents to engage more fully in their children’s learning experiences. Parental involvement is a critical factor in academic success, as it fosters a supportive environment for students.

By shifting towards a model that combines public education with robust private options and encourages parental investment, we can create a more effective educational landscape. This approach could lead to higher student achievement, greater accountability, and a deeper appreciation for the value of education, ultimately benefiting society as a whole.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via e-mail