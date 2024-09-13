Musical Silhouettes – an evening of classical, spirituals and Broadway

Candice Alcantara -

Musical Silhouettes, an evening of music at the Central Bank Auditorium, Port of Spain, on September 15 will feature some of the most accomplished vocalists and musicians in the country.

With a repertoire that spans classical, spirituals, and Broadway selections, from the powerful arias of Mozart to the soulful melodies of spirituals and the uplifting anthems of Broadway classics, the evening promises something for every musical taste, a media release said.

The concert’s lineup includes Diahann White, a dramatic mezzo-soprano, known for her captivating stage presence and performances in both opera and musical theatre. She has appeared in roles such as the Third Lady in The Magic Flute and has won multiple awards at the Trinidad and Tobago Music Festival.

Joining her is Hermina Charles, a soprano whose beautiful voice has thrilled audiences for years. Charles has been a fixture in the TT Music Festival since the 1980s, and she is particularly celebrated for her rendition of Climb Every Mountain from The Sound of Music. A soloist with the Marionettes Chorale, Charles is renowned for her religious and spiritual music presentations, the release said.

Also featured is Candice Alcantara, a versatile soprano who has performed in iconic roles in Carmen, Porgy and Bess, and Jesus Christ Superstar. An award-winning vocalist, she has also performed at jazz and music festivals across the region.

Accompanying them will be pianist Enrique Ali, a graduate of New York University and the Académie d'Été de Nice, France. Ali is known for his exceptional skill as both a soloist and a collaborative pianist, having performed alongside many of TT’s leading classical musicians.

Also performing are festival winners Arnold Phillip (baritone) and Kerry Sheppard (bass).

Showtime is 5 pm.

Tickets will be available at the Central Bank box office on September 14 (12pm–6pm) and September 15 (from 2pm).