Lotto Madness ends at SAPA

A scene from Lotto Madness. -

Lotto Madness will have its final run at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA), San Fernando, on Sunday from 6.30 pm.

There is Lotto fever in the air and it's at a $30-million high. People all go a little crazy dreaming about the great windfall landing squarely in their laps. But what happens if you heard that your spouse won the $30 million lotto but did not tell you?

Lotto Madness will feature a stellar cast that includes Debra Boucaud Mason, Richard Ragoobarsingh, Leslie Ann Lavine, Zo-Mari Tanker and Andrew Friday.

The play is written and directed by Richard Ragoobarsingh and directed by Boucaud Mason, a media release said.

Tickets are available at the SAPA box office daily from 12 pm-6 pm and can also be bought online via bank transfer.