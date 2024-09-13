Government failing to protect citizens

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: It is time for the Government to take resolute action and demonstrate a genuine commitment to protecting its citizens. There have been more than 400 murders for the year as the country continues to spiral into an abyss of violence and crime.

The PNM government has been in power for nine years. Yet the amount of home invasions, extortions, murders and influx of illegal guns and ammunition under its tenure paints a clear picture of its failure to protect citizens and shows that it cannot maintain law and order. It has lost the battle completely.

Over the past nine years TT has seen a steady increase in gang-related crimes and home invasions. According to international statistical data, the country now has one of the highest murder rates per capita in the Caribbean. The Government has shown its inability to provide effective solutions and to prevent or minimise the crime epidemic.

Home invasions have become a disturbing concern for many citizens. Something that was almost unheard of before this Government took control of the country. Our safety and the security of our homes are paramount and a basic right that every citizen should be able to count on. However, citizens are feeling vulnerable and afraid to be in their homes. Imagine that, your own home is no longer the secure sanctuary it once was.

The Prime Minister is now telling citizens to hold killers responsible for their actions and don’t blame him. However, he is in charge of the Government and the Minister of National Security, and also the police, whose response to these incidents has been inadequate, with many residents complaining of police response times being very slow, and of their inability to thoroughly investigate and solve crimes.

Yes, we hold the killers responsible but how can we get back to a place where we feel safe again? Who did we vote in to protect us and serve us? Listening to the PM you would think it was someone else. If he cannot do the job he clearly campaigned for, he should vacate and give another person a chance.

The unabated importation of illegal firearms and ammunition is another critical issue that the Government has failed to address. We are tired of the empty promises to deal with crime or to crack down on gun smuggling.

Those illegal guns coming into the country are often used in violent crimes – murders, robberies and gang-related violence. We have no protection of our borders and there is a general lapse in security and law enforcement throughout the country.

Another concerning factor is that there have been multiple instances where police officers themselves have been implicated in criminal activities that continue to undermine confidence in law enforcement. This contributes to the increasing feeling of hopelessness by law-abiding citizens.

Again and again the Rowley-led government has made several promises to reform the police service, and to increase funding to provide better training and equipment. However, these promises never materialise. Without a will to do it with competency, the fight against crime is just lip service to pull the wool over our eyes.

The PNM government has failed to provide the safety and security citizens expect, and who deserve a government that can stand up for what the people voted them in to do. To stand up against crime and the criminal element in defence of citizens. It’s imperative to prioritise their safety, implement effective crime-fighting strategies, and address the main causes of crime.

The Government's track record has shown it is obviously incapable of meeting these basic expectations of citizens, leaving many of us wondering if our safety and well-being will ever be a priority for this administration.

DR NEIL GOSINE

treasurer, UNC