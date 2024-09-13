Former Chutney Soca Monarch GI launches mas band in San Fernando

Chutney soca artiste and CIP Mas band leader GI takes a jump with models at the launch of the band's 2025 Carnival presentations. - Yvonne Webb

Chutney soca singer GI (Imran Beharry) is exploring his full potential as an artiste. Not only is he experimenting with new genres for 2025, but he is also fully investing in his entrepreneurial interests as a mas band leader.

For Carnival 2025, GI has teamed up with a group of stakeholders to diversify its ten-year old J’Ouvert band from CIP J’Ouvert to CIP Mas, incorporating Monday night mas and, "pretty mas" on Carnival Tuesday.

San Fernando is the place of choice for the unleashing of these three all-inclusive packages. The aim is not only about reviving the mas in the second city, but bringing a sexy, classy and affordable experience, south has never witnessed before.

Fanning the flames of resurgence would be the "fireman" himself, Bunji Garlin making his historic south debut and performing on one of CIP’s J’Ouvert morning music trucks in the streets.

The idea is for CIP mas to take over San Fernando in a full blaze of colour and glory, come Carnival 2025, GI promised.

Stakeholders are hoping to attract 1,200 and more masqueraders to play in the band, Savage Nation, which has four sections.

Winning a prize would be a plus, but having fun in this its first foray, is being underscored.

CIP launched segments of its bold and daring J’Ouvert and Tuesday mas costumes at its new headquarters at Twin Walls, Gulf View on September 4.

A section titled Mocking Gay is a magnificent representation of defiance and sacrifice, in black and gold. The fiery orange and red Phoenix section represents a symbol of hope, of life, and of better things to come. Blue Jay, which as the names suggests is primarily blue, is about unleashing the inner passion of masqueraders, while Indigo, the fourth section, represents a mystical borderland of wisdom, self-mastery and a spiritual awakening. Dark, multi-colours have been selected to enhance the mystery of this costume.

Monday night costumes will be launched at Offside, Southpark Mall on September 23, the day before Republic Day holiday.

Only female costumes from the Savage Nation band were on display on September 4.

GI, marketing manager of the band explained that was a deliberate strategy.

“Woman is boss. We men must see about our women first before we can do anything. We held back the male costume to encourage men to come into the mas camp and see what we have to offer. Once women are playing, men are there with them.”

His wife Natasha, band manager, said the new headquarters is very sophisticated and modern and will open for the public to come in and view the designs, register and ask questions.

She explained the decision to expand is two-fold, in commemoration of CIP's tenth anniversary in 2025, coupled with the desire to bring about a resurgence of mas in San Fernando, which the stakeholders believe is dying.

“We want to bring Sando alive again and we want to do this by offering the Port of Spain experience – beauty, bacchanal, sexy, at half the price of what you would pay in Port of Spain.

“All sections of the band will be all inclusive – the J’Ouvert, Monday night mas and Tuesday on the road.”

Masqueraders will not have to sit by the side of the road to eat a dry box of pelau, she promised, saying they are working on getting the second class grounds at Skinner Park to set up tents where hot meals will be served with premium drinks. A pamper zone will also be set up for the women to refresh themselves before they embark on another leg of the journey.

In CIP’s ten-year history, she said the band has managed to build a brand of excellence, and in this regard decided to expand its offerings.

“CIP Mas is not just a mas band in San Fernando. On our logo, we are seen as a Phoenix as we represent immortality and beauty, garnering our energy from the sun,” she told the band launch which was attended by Patriotic Front political leader Mickela Panday whose headquarters is opposite CIP Mas camp.

“Starting with J’Ouvert, we will be rising bigger, 'badder’ and rejuvenated."

The vision is for the company to dedicate time working with the city and NGO’s to build and uplift the cultural landscape of south Trinidad.

She said the headquarters will be transformed into an entertainment centre, where they will be hosting events incorporating the indigenous cultures of pan, calypso, soca, chutney and mas.

Outlining the vision, GI said a lot of pop-up events will be taking place leading up to Carnival.

“These will be private, of course, but next door to Twin Wall compound, in the big car park, big things will be happening in and outside of Carnival.

“We want to build back San Fernando, encourage a lot of traffic to this place. Generating traffic will equal dollars and cents as well as dollars and ‘sense.’

“In this space, we intend to establish a mas camp where we can make our own costumes from scratch, thereby creating employment and job opportunities for people with the skills.

“It is not only about leveraging from supporters but supporting them via employment opportunities so they can support their families.”

Panday congratulated CIP on its bold venture.

“It is not always easy to embark on a new venture, I would know. I wish you all the best of luck.”