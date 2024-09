Cops kill 'Jerry' in Barataria

A police-involved shooting in Barataria this morning has left one man dead.

Reports say police on an exercise went to Upper Sixth Avenue at around 7 am on September 13 where they shot a man identified only as "Jerry."

The details of what led to the shooting are unclear. Residents told Newsday he was involved with a gang.

