CAL silence on audited accounts deafening

CAL's CEO Garvin Medera - AYANNA KINSALE

THE EDITOR: The TT Stock Exchange (TTSEC) has been on a roll, issuing fines left, right and centre to delinquent companies.

In 2018, the TTSEC charged companies $4.5 million for various offences.

In December 2022, WASA was fined $2.9 million for a series of offences including, inter alia, failure to file audited financial statements within 90 days of its financial year end.

In September 2024, Plipdeco was fined $37,000 for failure to notify, in a timely manner, of executive management changes.

Conveniently absent from any penalties whatsoever is Caribbean Airlines Ltd (CAL), which has not been able to produce audited accounts since financial year 2015.

Is it that the TTSEC is deathly afraid of the Finance Minister whose direct portfolio includes CAL, and to whom the TTSEC also reports?

It has been more than one year since CAL's CEO Garvin Medera said, in August 2023, that audited accounts would be presented "in early 2024."

We are now in September 2024. The silence is deafening from all sides.

LINUS F DIDIER

Mt Hope