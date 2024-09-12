WASA: 'Water in Parlatuvier and environs safe'

Newly appointed WASA CEO Keithroy Halliday. -

The morning after and woman and two of her children were found dead in a Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) water tank inTobago, WASA and the Minister with the responsibility for Gender and Child Affairs have issued their condolences to the family.

The bodies of Sarah Smith, 33; Genuine Smith, three; and 18-month-old Phoenix Smith were discovered around 5.30 pm on September 11 in the tank at Parrot Hall, Parlatuvier,

In a statement on September 12, WASA extended its heartfelt condolences to those affected by the event and said it was "fully co-operating with the police on the investigations."

WASA also cleared the air on the status of the water tank.

It said the tank in which the bodies were found was a "decommissioned and unmanned storage tank."

It told customers in Parlatuvier and environs: "This incident has in no way compromised the quality of the water provided, since the storage tank and facility has been decommissioned for over three years."

WASA said though the grounds of the facility are regularly maintained, routine checks on the tank are no longer carried out, owing to its being decommissioned.

Smith and her two children were last seen on September 2.

MP for Tobago East and Minister with the responsibility for Gender and Child Affairs Ayanna Webster-Roy, in a statement on September 12, also expressed her condolences to Smith's family and the Parlatuvier community.

"The news of the passing of a fellow Tobago resident, a mother and her two young children, has left me deeply saddened.

"My thoughts are with the family members as they mourn the tragic loss of their loved ones."

Webster-Roy urged the public to be compassionate and not to speculate on the details surrounding the case.

"We must allow the investigative process to unfold, and I encourage individuals who possess relevant information to come forward and share it with the appropriate authorities."

She urged the public to remain vigilant about the well-being of loved ones.

"I encourage us all to offer support to one another and to seek professional help when necessary."

The minister shared the following contact information if anyone's life is in danger or threatened.

The police (999) are accessible for assistance.

Additionally, for social or psychological support, the Division of Health Wellness and Social Protection (639-3395, 635-0237) and the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services (800-1673, 800-2619 and 800-2673) offer help to those in vulnerable situations.