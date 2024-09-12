Let lights shine on, Sport Minister

Sport Minister Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis -

THE EDITOR: I was utterly embarrassed by what happened at Tobago's Dwight Yorke's Stadium on Tuesday night. Not by the Soca Warriors. The game ended in a draw and they earned a hard-fought point. Not bad at all, fellas.

But I was embarrassed by one of the floodlights going out during the match. Not just one bulb but all of the them going out and not coming back on during the match.

Thank God the referee saw sufficient light to continue with the remaining floodlights, because if the match was called off it would have been a Concacaf embarrassment, and a smear to Yorke's good name.

Sport Minister Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis, please address this issue. This facility will be hosting more matches in the near future because the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain is unavailable. So, spare the players the embarrassment and get it sorted out.

Imagine that this oil-and-gas-rich nation can't get the floodlights to work in a renovated stadium during football matches in the night, for which it was built in the first place.

If there is no money, please ask Yorke for a bligh because his name is on it.

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas