Homeowners: Can we pay property tax online, not in line?

Would-be property taxpayers wait in line at the Inland Revenue Division, Ministry of Finance, Port of Spain on September 12. - Photo by Gabriel Williams

A concerned Deborah Agong from Diego Martin stood at the back of a long line stretching from the entrance of the Inland Revenue Office at Government Plaza, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain, to the waterfall in the middle of the courtyard.

She told Newsday reporters on September 12 she was there to pay her property tax, but the line was daunting. Knowing the rate at which government offices operate, she wondered if her lunch hour would be enough to get inside the office and make the payment.

“The line hasn’t been moving,” she said. “I think only one or two people went in since I got here, and I have to go back to work.”

She, like a few others, said it would be easier to pay online, but that option is not yet available.

“I think it is a great inconvenience,” she said. “This is a backward step.”

Another Diego Martin resident, who didn’t want to be named, shared that feeling.

“I don’t line up for many things any more,” the resident said. “I do online transactions with the bank, so online payments for property tax would be a big help, just like how they have the system to do income tax online. That is very quick. I think they could do something like that.”

A Curepe resident who didn’t want to be named said she decided to go Government Plaza because she was in the area for work, but the lines made her turn back.

“I got there about 9.20, but there was no line at the entrance. When I went inside I told them what I was going for, and they directed me to the banking hall. But when I got there, I saw about 20 people in front of me.

“I had to go to work,” she said. “I just took the chance to see if I could get it paid quickly.”

Newsday asked if she would have paid already if she had the option to pay online, and she responded: “Yes. Long time.

“From the minute I got that assessment I would have paid it online.

“I have all my banking set up to have my bills paid online. I go to the bank’s portal, put in the account and pay. That way I can track the payments as well.

“I am not going to T&TEC to pay that bill or another place to pay another bill. I just send it through the bank. I pay tradesmen like that.

“So why can’t I pay my taxes like that as well?”

Property owners have until September 30 to pay property tax.

A notice on the door of one of the BIR offices, seen in August, said the office would not accept Linx payments from September 12, because of the close of the financial year. The Finance Ministry also announced online payments may not be available until next year.

A Belmont resident who didn't want to be named said she was only called last Tuesday for valuators to assess her house.

“They called me months ago and said they were trying to find the house, so I told them where to find the place. They said they were just going to do a drive-through. I didn’t hear anything again from them until last Tuesday. They are coming tomorrow to do it.

“I said I hope that you are not going to make me pay interest because of the time you are coming to do the assessment. They said they would give me something with the date the assessment was done, so I would not have to pay the penalty.”

One Port of Spain resident who also did not want to be named said he appealed his valuation and the process was straightforward.

“We didn’t really want to change the price, we just wanted to make sure they had the right thing,” he said. “Next thing they reassess and they come up with a higher figure.”

Long lines, steady flow

When Newsday went to the BIR on September 12, the lines were long, but there was a steady flow of foot traffic.

Security guards would take in people lined up outside the building in groups of about ten.

Agong, a few minutes after speaking with reporters, moved forward to the front of the line and into the building.

While the lines were long, not everyone was there to pay property tax. Some people were there to pay PAYE (Pay As You Earn) and health surcharge fees for staff, while others were there to pay for exams and to renew ID cards.

Anthony Lalacksingh Jr from Maraval, said he was used to coming to Government Plaza to make payments for other taxes. He said the last time he came to the BIR he paid his property tax, and the process was smooth.

“Because of the property-tax exercise there are a lot more people, but the flow is still steady.”

People said the entire process was taking about an hour.

If you don't pay:

People who pay their property tax late late will be liable to a ten per cent penalty from October 1, which will be added to the principal amount. An additional 15 per cent will be tacked on to the principal and arrears if the payment isn’t made by October 1, 2025.

If non-payment persists, the Board of Inland Revenue is entitled to take legal action to recover the taxes owed or seize any moveable goods and possessions.

People dissatisfied with their assessment can go to the BIR within 21 days of receiving a notice of assessment to file the objection. The BIR has a year from receipt of the notice of objection to respond. Someone who is dissatisfied with the outcome of the objection can go to the Tax Appeal Board.