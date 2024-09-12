Almost perfect schools, culture

-

Jerome Teelucksingh

AMONG THE denominational schools, the Presbyterian institutions are possibly among the most tolerant and accepting of cultures.

This is partly due to the acculturation that occurred in Trinidad during the late 19th and early 20th centuries. During that time Canadian missionaries were assisting and uplifting Indians and other colonists.

Among non-Christians, the underlying fear of their children being converted was sometimes not given priority. Factors such as performance of the school became important determinants in the decision of attaining a primary education. Often, for convenience and to reduce transport costs, the proximity of a school was an influential factor in deciding where children should be educated.

The majority of students in Presbyterian primary and secondary schools are non-Presbyterians and a considerable percentage of the students do not belong to the Christian faith.

At San Juan Canadian Mission School (later known as San Juan Presbyterian Primary School) during the 1930s and 1940, there were Divali, Eid and Christmas functions. At this school, and other Presbyterian primary schools, Hindi was taught and bhajans sung. However, this eventually stopped.

During the 1990s, there was a cultural revival among Presbyterian primary and secondary schools as they began to appreciate the links with the early Indians who were recruited from India under the indentureship system.

In 1991, there was the introduction of a Presbyterian school arts festival (Presbyfest). This was a celebration of creative and artistic talents of primary-school pupils in the categories of singing, recitation, creative writing, chorale speaking, storytelling and art.

One outcome of this festival was that, akin to the Inter-Presbyterian Sports among the secondary schools, it fostered fellowship among Presbyterian primary schools throughout Trinidad. In recent years an interesting addition to this festival has been bhajan-singing.

The Presbyterian primary and secondary schools continue regularly to celebrate such festivals as Divali and Eid. Two secondary schools, Naparima College and Hillview College, have included tassa drumming in their cultural curriculum.

The annual Divali and Eid functions at St Augustine Girls’ High School are elaborate, with the auditorium decorated, and there is a programme involving skits, music, dance and religious leaders as guest speakers.

By allowing the observance of these non-Christian functions, the Presbyterian schools have demonstrated a remarkable flexibility and tolerance of other religions.

In 2003, Naparima College’s school magazine, The Olympian, published an essay by a Form One student, entitled: How has Hinduism prepared you for the 21st century? Interestingly, the student expressed the view, “Hinduism is one of the greatest religions of the world…Hinduism with its great teaching builds our faith.”

By allowing the publication of such viewpoints, the administration at the college reflects freedom of speech and religious toleration which might not have been entertained by the early missionaries.

Furthermore, students at both Hillview and Naparima regularly participate in the annual Secondary Schools’ Sanskritik Sangam Convention. In 2004, students from the college placed in the top three in public-speaking, short-story-telling and poetry-writing segments of the competition. Winning poems and essays from the competitions are sometimes published in the school magazine.

In 2004, the Naparima Indian Cultural Club (ICC) participated in the annual Victoria District Divali programme. The Naparima College Indian Cultural Club Choir has participated in singing performances at Divali Nagar and Naparima Bowl. Also existing at the college is the Hindu Students’ Council of TT.

At Naparima Girls’ High School (NGHS) there is also an ICC. It was formed in the late 1970s and also had an Indian dance class. The school has regularly been participating in the Sanskritik Sangam competition and produced winners in various categories.

In 2004, enthusiastic students participated in the competition and placed first in the Ramayan and Mahabharat quizzes, poetry writing and chorale speaking. Students benefit from such clubs as they gain leadership experience and social skills.

During 2002 and 2003, the ICC at NGHS hosted roti-making, deya-decorating and sari-tying competitions. Additionally, the girls wear Indian garb (such as saris) when the school annually observes Eid, Divali and Indian Arrival Day.

Some Presbyterian schools have also willingly participated in the National Schools' Panorama Competition. And during the past four years winning performances have been recorded by the Guaico Presbyterian Primary School Steel Orchestra and the versatile Naps Combined Steel Orchestra.

Undoubtedly, allowing these festivals, clubs and participation in cultural events certainly promotes multiculturalism and diversity. Presbyterian schools cater for the ethnic, cultural and religious interests without compromising the schools’ Christian character. This has contributed to producing better, all-round citizens.