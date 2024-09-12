Abuse of freedom of speech – Health Minister slams Kamla's covid19 vaccine claims

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh. - File photo

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, in a statement on September 12, demanded Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar withdraw her allegations about the Government's handling of the covid19 pandemic which he dubbed "an unprovoked and inflammatory attack."

On September 9 at a UNC meeting in Chaguanas, Persad-Bissessar had alleged the health authorities had given people "a fake vaccine" which resulted in 5,000 people dying by "state-sanctioned murder." The number of pandemic deaths cited by the Ministry of Health was 4,000.

Deyalsingh said, "The assertion that a 'fake vaccine' was administered to citizens is an affront to the entire public and private health sector and implies that our doctors and nurses, and other publicly spirited individuals who administered these vaccines were complicit in a hoax."

He lamented that her allegations might also suggest that doctors and nurses breached their sacred oaths.

"This pattern of malicious politicisation of serious public-health matters undermines public trust and confidence and serves no constructive purpose.

"It is an abuse of freedom of speech."

The minister said misinformation had been a continued feature of the UNC’s response to covid19.

He cited Persad-Bissessar's statement that "sunlight can kill covid19" and Opposition Senator Wade Mark remarking “puncheon and lime” could combat the virus. The minister noted Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal saying people were being used as "guinea pigs" by taking the Sinopharm vaccine.

Deyalsingh said opposition members had constantly attacked Trinidad and Tobago's medical professionals who were experts giving exemplary public service in managing covid19.

"These constant spiteful, persistent and unprovoked attacks on public servants who do not have a voice to respond, are regretted and must again be condemned in the strongest terms."

He cited the court ruling in the case of Dominic Suraj versus the Attorney General regarding the Government's measures against the pandemic.

"The evidence was that controlling gathering and enforcing social distancing were critical elements in a strategy to check the spread of the disease. The measures taken were similar to those taken in a range of other democratic states. The regulations were amended on several occasions and it was clear that there had been constant monitoring of the status of the virus in TT with adjustments being made in the light of that.”

Deyalsingh said the judgment confirmed that all decisions made in the management of covid19 were based on established science.

"The use of science is also what guided the Minister of Health in the procurement and use of vaccines.

"The rehashing of these unfounded, inflammatory and unprovoked claims by the Honourable Kamla Persad-Bissessar, in the year 2024, particularly on a political platform, is deeply concerning and must be strongly condemned as it may have the effect of undermining public trust."

He related that the covid19 vaccines distributed in TT – Sinopharm, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson – were all approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) prior to their use, in line with the Government's policy.

"Our health-care professionals administered 1,554,804 doses," he said, "And it is critical to note that of the 4,444 covid19 deaths, 3,960 or 89.1 per cent were unvaccinated persons."

Deyalsingh said, "The consequences of these irresponsible and blatantly false utterances, by the Leader of the Opposition, casts aspersions not just on our health-care medical professionals, but also on the respected regional and international agencies such as WHO, PAHO and CARPHA and brings TT into regional and international disrepute and odium."

He assured the country, that as health minister, he would continue to be guided by evidence-based principles and practices, in collaboration with subject matter experts in every decision he makes.

"As the minister of health, I demand a full and complete retraction of these statements made by the Honourable Kamla Persad-Bissessar."

He vowed to continue to act with the highest integrity in serving TT as he executes his duties as health minister.

"May I remind the Honourable Kamla Persad-Bissessar, former Prime Minister of TT and current Leader of the Opposition that with great freedom comes even greater responsibility."