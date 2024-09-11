Police find gun hidden at Aranguez guesthouse

Police at a crime scene. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

POLICE raided three rooms at Double Palm in Aranguez on September 10 after they received a tip about people with drugs and guns at the guest house.

Officers were on an anti-crime exercise in the Barataria area when they were told people with drugs and guns had rented three adjoining rooms at the guest house on Rambhaju Trace.

The officers went there, searched the rooms and found a black Smith and Wesson with the serial number filed off, loaded with seven bullets. The gun was hidden between a mattress and a wooden bedframe in one of the rooms.

No one was arrested, as the room was unoccupied at the time.

Police in Wallerfield also found and seized a gun on September 10.

They began a roving roadblock around 10 am, and at around 3 pm they received information about a hidden gun.

The officers went to Moonan Road, Wallerfield and searched near a lightpole on the western side of the road.

They found a gun and two rounds of 9mm ammunition wrapped in a blue handkerchief.

PC Hamilton is continuing enquiries.