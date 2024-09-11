Moonilal: 'PM not concerned about corruption'

Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal. - File photo

OROPOUCHE East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal says the Prime Minister is not concerned about allegations of corruption made against anyone in the public domain.

He made this comment in response to criticism he received from Dr Rowley on September 11, after he spoke about alleged corruption in the award of a contract to build a box drain.

At a UNC news conference on September 8, Moonilal was critical of Keron Rose, an information communication technology (IT) specialist and columnist with Newsday's Business Day magazine.

Moonilal thought Rose was a director of a company that was allegedly awarded a contract by the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) to build a box drain. Moonilal said the contract was signed by an HDC official, and then showed what he claimed was a cheque dated April 17 for $4.8 million.

"How did $3.7 million reach to $4.8 million? What is that, interest, transactions cost? It is a government cheque. What did they receive this cheque for?" Moonilal asked.

Moonilal claimed the company that was awarded the contract is based in his constituency.

He then asked HDC managing director Jayselle McFarlane to shed light on the matter, asking if the project for which the contract was signed was ever started or completed.

In a subsequent Facebook post on the same day, Moonilal acknowledged that he had confused Keron Rose with a businessman, Kerron Rose, writing: "At today’s press conference I asked several questions concerning serious allegations of mismanagement and improper corporate practices by the HDC. A name found on the company documents for 'Rose Capital Investments Ltd' was James Rose, who is also known as James Kerron Rose.”

Moonilal added that he did not intend to bring the wrong person into question.

In a Facebook post on September 10, Rowley criticised Moonilal for attacking Rose.

He said he had been the victim of a similar attack by Moonilal, who claimed he had $4 million in a bank account in Florida with respect to a fake oil-drilling scandal.

In a WhatsApp reply, Moonilal said, 'The Prime Minister is not concerned with serious allegations of corruption in the state sector."

He added that the UNC is concerned about allegations of corruption but does not want to bring anyone into public disrepute.

Referring to the information he gave at the UNC's briefing on September 8, Moonilal said, "That remains a very serious matter that I will prosecute."

This matter, he continued, appears to involve people who have similar names. Moonilal also said two companies, which he identified as Rose Capital Investment Ltd and Trillion Systems Ltd, seem to be involved.

"It's really a tale of two roses. One might be sweet. One might be not sweet."

Moonilal said one person distanced himself from the allegations of linked to a company that reportedly was awarded a contract by HDC to build a box drain.

In a Facebook post on September 9, Keron Rose dismissed Moonilal's claims against him and slammed Moonilal for endangering his life and damaging his reputation.

In a statement on September 9, the HDC said it has never done any business with Rose Capital Investment Ltd, as claimed by Moonilal.

The HDC also said a letter and cheque which Moonilal alleged was attributed to that company were fake documents.